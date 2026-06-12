Teenager Alex Chippendale has sealed a permanent departure from Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants, joining Championship side Rochdale Hornets with immediate effect.

Outside-back Chippendale is a product of the Giants‘ youth system and made his professional debut earlier this season.

That came in the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup back in March, when he started on the wing at the Accu Stadium in a 52-12 defeat to reigning Super League champions Hull KR.

The 19-year-old has not featured at first-team level since then, but has now found a new home in the shape of Rochdale.

‘This is a big opportunity for me to grow and test myself at a high level’

Chippendale joins a Hornets side sat just outside the Championship play-off spots having won back-to-back games against Swinton Lions and Keighley Cougars.

This weekend, Gary Thornton’s side hope to make it into the 1895 Cup final as they play out their last-four tie against Widnes Vikings.

The youngster said: “I’m really excited to be joining Rochdale Hornets. This is a big opportunity for me to grow and test myself at a high level.

“The ambition around the club and the belief they have in young players really stood out to me.

“I can’t wait to get going, learn from the lads and coaches, and give everything I’ve got in a Rochdale shirt.”

Also comfortable slotting into the centres when required, Chippendale scored a hat-trick at academy level in the final game of his 2025 campaign against Wakefield Trinity.

Rochdale Chairman Andy Mazey added: “When we found out Alex was leaving Huddersfield and looking to secure an opportunity in the Championship, we moved quickly to bring him over to meet Gary and the staff and group.

“I’m delighted we have subsequently been able to secure his services.

“Alex is a quick, athletic outside-back with a fantastic attitude. He will be looking to make a name for himself at Championship level with Rochdale Hornets.”