Leeds Rhinos secure Morgan Gannon return after NRL release

Morgan Gannon has re-signed for Leeds Rhinos.

Love Rugby League understands the back-rower has signed a deal to return to the Rhinos ahead of the 2027 season after being granted a release from his contract with New Zealand Warriors.

The NRL club has announced that Gannon will leave the club at the end of the season, and it is believed Gannon has signed a contract to return to Headingley next year.

Gannon left Leeds at the end of last season to join the Warriors, where he has made one first grade appearance.

His return will help fill the void left by James McDonnell, who will start his own NRL adventure next year after signing for Perth Bears heading into 2027.

Love Rugby League revealed on Tuesday that Gannon’s representatives were looking at UK options for Gannon heading into next year, with a number of Super League clubs made aware of his availability.

Now, Leeds have moved quickly to secure his services and the Halifax-born talent will be back in blue and amber next year.

What Brad Arthur had to say

Head coach Brad Arthur admitted earlier this week that Leeds were aware of Gannon’s position, but didn’t go as far as to say they were moving for him.

“We’re aware of his situation,” Arthur said. “I think at the moment it’s too early to make too many comments because it’s a personal issue – so we’re better off leaving it out of the public domain.”

His return will please the Rhinos, having invested plenty into Gannon during the formative years of his career. He debuted for the club at 17 and went on to make 73 appearances for the club, scoring 14 tries.

Head injuries saw him miss extensive periods during his time at the club, though his final season saw him impress, scoring seven times in 24 outings for the club as they reached the play-offs. Gannon did suffer a concussion minutes into his NRL debut for the Warriors, but has been playing in the New South Wales Cup.

But with McDonnell departing, a natural spot has opened up to bring Gannon back, and Leeds have the ability to sign him on a marquee contract given Brodie Croft’s departure. Given he was brought through the club’s academy system, he will only count as £50,000 on the salary cap, providing more flexibility moving forward.

New Zealand Warriors release statement

Publishing a one line sentence on their website, New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George said the club backed Gannon’s decision to depart.

“It’s a tough decision for Morgan but he has our support. We appreciate having him with us and look forward to him finishing the year strongly.”