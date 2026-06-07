After another huge weekend in Super League with some magnificent individual displays, it’s time for the latest Team of the Week!

Perhaps unsurprisingly after their big win over Hull KR, it’s Wakefield Trinity who dominate this week’s side – but there’s a whole heap of clubs represented at least once!

Here’s our 13..

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

The Wigan Warriors superstar was his usual brilliant, electrifying self on the big stage this weekend – starring for Wigan Warriors in their win over Catalans Dragons in Paris. He wasn’t the only member of Matt Peet’s side to stand out either..

2. David Nofoaluma (York Knights)

It’s an inclusion despite being on the losing side, but we can’t ignore Nofoaluma’s brilliant hat-trick for York Knights against Bradford Bulls on Friday evening at Odsal. What a pick-up he’s been for Mark Applegarth’s side.

3. Krystian Mapapalangi (Castleford Tigers)

Yet again, it’s another player from a losing team but Mapapalangi is impossible to ignore right now. The centre was absolutely sensational in the defeat to Leigh Leopards – and was very unfortunate to be on the losing team. He seems to get better and better.

4. Jay Pitts (Wakefield Trinity)

Yes, you’ve read that right – Jay Pitts at centre! He played almost the entire game for Wakefield in a needs must situation, and he’s well worth including after a magnificent display against Hull KR.

5. Josh Smith (Warrington Wolves)

Technically not a winger – not least based on Friday night, but we wanted to include Smith after his crucial tries in the win for Warrington against Hull FC on Friday. We promise, the team gets more conventional from here!

6. Jack Farrimond (Wigan Warriors)

Tasked with leading Wigan’s attack in Paris owing to Harry Smith being suspended, Farrimond stepped up yet again. The Warriors’ Wembley hero was magnificent in the French capital as Matt Peet’s side continued their climb up the Super League table. What a talent he is rapidly turning into.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Quieter than usual in the first half but when Leeds needed him, the Man of Steel truly stepped up. He led the Rhinos around the park to devastating effect in the second half comeback over St Helens, underlining why he is one of Super League’s premiere half-backs.

8. Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards)

The solitary Leopard in this week’s team is well worth his inclusion. Ofahengaue was the best middle on the field in the win over Castleford Tigers.

9. Tyson Smoothy (Wakefield Trinity)

Arguably the player of the whole weekend. There remains uncertainty over Smoothy’s future but what is certain is that as the year goes on, Wakefield’s hooker is getting better and better. He was absolutely sensational as Trinity stunned reigning champions Hull KR on Saturday. He will be some loss if, as expected, he goes home next year.

10. Caius Faatili (Wakefield Trinity)

Another Trinity star on Saturday was interchange forward Caius Faatili, who was blockbuster for Daryl Powell’s side.

11. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

It’s fast becoming a weekly occurrence but Nsemba makes the team yet again. He is arguably in the form of his career at the moment.

12. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

A regular unsung hero of Leeds Rhinos in 2026 – so we’re giving him some spotlight after another strong defensive display for Brad Arthur’s side in the win over St Helens.

13. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

The England international is the fourth Wakefield player to make this week’s team – and he goes in at 13 after starring there for Trinity on Saturday afternoon.