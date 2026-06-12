Jonny Lomax injury update as St Helens confirm surgery

Jonny Lomax is set for surgery after suffering a fractured jaw in their Super League defeat to Warrington Wolves, which looks likely to rule him out for an extended period of time.

The half-back was taken off just 15 minutes into Saints’ 18-6 at the BrewDog Stadium last night (Thursday, 12 June), initially for a head injury assessment, but following X-rays in hospital, it was confirmed to be a jaw-related injury.

This is the latest injury blow the 36-year-old has suffered this season, and has played just nine times for the club so far in 2026.

St Helens issue Jonny Lomax update

The blow to his jaw in that aforementioned defeat looks likely to rule him out for the foreseeable future, with the club confirming he will now require surgery.

In a statement posted on social media, St Helens said: “Jonny Lomax sadly suffered a fractured jaw in the Saints’ match against Warrington last night, which will require surgery.

“We are hoping that will happen as soon as possible, and his recovery can begin as well.

“Thank you to all the fans who have messaged the Club asking for an update.

“We have let Jonny know about all your support, and it is truly appreciated at this time.

“Get well soon, Jonny.”

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However, the injury to Lomax again presents an opportunity for George Whitby to remain the starting side for an extended spell, while Jackson Hastings is available once again following his suspension. Tristan Sailor and Jack Welsby are also options to slot in the halves if needed as well.

‘I’d always like Jonny around’

The severity of the blow quickly prompted questions over his future at the Saints, with Lomax out of contract at the end of the season, but head coach Paul Rowley admitted he would like to keep him around in some capacity.

“I’ve not even thought about that,” said the boss.

“There are so many things that Jonny can do, whether that be carrying on playing or not.

“I’ve got a great relationship with Jonny, I’ve really enjoyed working with him since I’ve been here, and it’s an honest one. We’ll continue to chat.

“I’d always like Jonny around, in whatever capacity, because he’s a champion player and champion bloke.

“His battle at the minute is just to get back from this injury, and there’ll be games to play (when he is back available), I’m sure.”

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