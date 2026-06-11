Super League passes the halfway mark this weekend with Round 14 of the season – and things are starting to get really serious.

There are two blockbuster fixtures on Thursday and Friday which will have a huge impact on the top of the table and the play-off race – and the whole weekend has plenty riding on it.

Here is how we see all seven games playing out with our predictions!

St Helens v Warrington Wolves

The weekend begins with a corker at St Helens as two local rivals renew hostilities again. Once upon a time, it was the Saints who dominated this fixture but Warrington have won the last EIGHT meetings between the teams!

And we’re backing them to make it nine on Thursday. The simple reason why? We think the Wire are just a better side than the Saints right now. They’ll be too strong to inflict another defeat on a Saints side with more questions than answers surrounding them.

Prediction: Warrington by 12

Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors

Onto Friday – and there is absolutely no doubting what the headline attraction of the day, if not the whole weekend, is.

Wakefield caused a major scalp last weekend when they beat defending champions Hull KR and if they can beat arguably the form team in Super League on Friday, people will really be talking.

However, with Bevan French back and Trinity having a few injury and suspension issues.. we’re just tipping the Warriors to continue their brilliant form.

Prediction: Wigan by 6

Toulouse Olympique v Leeds Rhinos

There’s an early kick-off on Friday evening in the south of France as league leaders Leeds Rhinos take on Toulouse. Sylvain Houles’ side will be buoyed by their win over Huddersfield last weekend – but this will be a much tougher test. Leeds are playing well, and will head to France fearless. They will win.

Prediction: Leeds by 22

Hull KR v York Knights

Another fairly straightforward game to call is the third match on Friday – as defending champions Hull KR take on a York Knights side who are badly struggling for form right now. Mark Applegarth’s side have dipped in recent weeks, of that there is no doubt, and the prospect of them doing the double over the Robins with a win at Craven Park seems remote at best.

Prediction: Hull KR by 16

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

Two games on Saturday, starting with what has the air of a must-win game for Hull FC against bottom of the table Huddersfield Giants.

It’s going to be nerve-shredding at the MKM – a defeat would be unthinkable against a Giants side who can’t buy a win. Hull should have enough – but it will be tense.

Predictions: Hull FC by 6

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

Over to France again, this time Castleford Tigers crossing the Channel to take on Catalans Dragons. It promises to be a closely-fought affair; Catalans still aren’t really in top form and the Tigers are definitely improving. And it’s here where we think there could be a big shock!

Prediction: Castleford by 2

Bradford Bulls v Leigh Leopards

Round 14 finishes with the two teams heading to Las Vegas in 2027, as Bradford Bulls host Leigh Leopards. Adrian Lam’s side are improving every single week but Bradford are a much sterner test at Odsal than they are away from home. With bodies steadily coming back, and Kurt Haggerty’s side strong at home.. we think Bradford could nick it!

Prediction: Bradford by 4

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