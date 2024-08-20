Hull FC among potential Super League destinations for Parramatta Eels star

Parramatta playmaker Daejarn Asi is reportedly on his way to Super League in 2025, with the Eels wanting to bring in Dean Hawkins from fellow NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs as a back-up option in their halves.

The Australian reported the above over the weekend, but no clubs have been mooted as potential destinations for the two-time Samoa international just yet.

Asi – who turned 24 earlier this month – has been with Parramatta since 2023, playing 22 games – including 11 so far this season – in their colours to date to take his overall NRL appearance tally up to 39.

Below, we look at five Super League clubs he could potentially link up with…

MORE TRANSFER NEWS: Leigh Leopards ‘to sign’ NRL centre

Castleford Tigers

As things stand, it looks like Castleford will be in the market for a new half-back heading into 2025. Rowan Milnes is tied down until the end of next season, but Jacob Miller’s deal expires at the end of this year, and it doesn’t look like a new one is forthcoming.

If the Tigers do allow Miller to depart, they’d have to bring in someone else. A bit of NRL quality might be just what the doctor ordered for Craig Lingard’s side, if they could fit Asi into their wage structure, of course.

Hull FC

One of Hull‘s halves in 2025 will be Jordan Abdull, who has agreed a three-year deal to return to the MKM Stadium from cross-city rivals Hull KR.

A big question mark still remains over his partner in the halves though, with Jake Trueman expected to make a move to Wakefield Trinity as they return to the top flight. If that happens, Asi could be the solution to their problems.

MORE TRANSFER NEWS: Ricky Leutele update as potential Huddersfield Giants return addressed

Leeds Rhinos

A curveball here in the sense that both of Leeds’ halves in Brodie Croft & Matt Frawley are overseas players and are contracted beyond the end of this season. Plus, they’ve got Jack Sinfield waiting in the wings.

BUT, Frawley has been terrible for the vast majority of his first season in Super League so far. Twice he’s been dropped, and you just wonder how much improvement we’re going to see. If the Rhinos could somehow offload him and bring Asi in, we’re sure whoever their head coach in 2025 is would have one less issue to worry about.

Wakefield Trinity

Following on from the above, if and when Wakefield make their return to Super League, they’ll need a new half-back, with Luke Gale hanging up his boots at the end of this season.

It looks like his replacement will be Trueman, but if it’s not, we’re sure they’d enter the conversation where Asi is concerned. With Matt Ellis’ funding handing Trinity a new lease of life, we’re sure the financial side of things wouldn’t be an issue, if required.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League ins and outs for 2025 – Every confirmed signing and departure

Warrington Wolves

We imagine that when he’s back fit, Warrington will want to blood youngster Leon Hayes back into their team. He started the campaign higher on the pecking order than Josh Drinkwater before suffering a fracture dislocation of his ankle.

Drinkwater has deputised since then, but boss Sam Burgess has confirmed that the Australian will be leaving the club come the end of this season. If Asi takes Burgess’ fancy though, there could be a vacant spot there, but whether that would be the starting role the Kiwi native would be seeking as he makes the move over here, we’re not sure.