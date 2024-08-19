Ricky Leutele update as potential Huddersfield Giants ‘return’ addressed

Huddersfield Giants have not finalised a deal to bring Ricky Leutele back to the club – but interim coach Luke Robinson admitted he would be a player of interest.

Leutele has been linked with a return to the John Smith’s Stadium by Sky Sports, after news of Leigh Leopards’ move for Dolphins centre Tesi Niu. That appears to have left Leutele without an option to remain at the Leigh Sports Village in 2025, after two seasons with the club.

The 34-year-old now appears to be heading for a return to West Yorkshire, where he also spent two seasons, and while the Giants are monitoring the situation, they are not yet thought to have completed any deal for Leutele.

However, Robinson admitted post-match that while recruitment is difficult with no confirmed plans for the club’s head coach next year, Leutele would be a player of interest.

He said: “We’ve got four quota spots available and are always looking. It’s very difficult when you don’t know who the coach is going to be. That makes it a little bit harder.