Ricky Leutele update as potential Huddersfield Giants ‘return’ addressed
Huddersfield Giants have not finalised a deal to bring Ricky Leutele back to the club – but interim coach Luke Robinson admitted he would be a player of interest.
Leutele has been linked with a return to the John Smith’s Stadium by Sky Sports, after news of Leigh Leopards’ move for Dolphins centre Tesi Niu. That appears to have left Leutele without an option to remain at the Leigh Sports Village in 2025, after two seasons with the club.
The 34-year-old now appears to be heading for a return to West Yorkshire, where he also spent two seasons, and while the Giants are monitoring the situation, they are not yet thought to have completed any deal for Leutele.
However, Robinson admitted post-match that while recruitment is difficult with no confirmed plans for the club’s head coach next year, Leutele would be a player of interest.
He said: “We’ve got four quota spots available and are always looking. It’s very difficult when you don’t know who the coach is going to be. That makes it a little bit harder.
“Whenever good players come up hopefully they are linked with us because it shows we have a little bit of ambition.”
“He was a great player for Huddersfield. You want to bring people into the club that are not only good players but good people. Ricky is a champion bloke, a really nice fella who causes you no issues.
“He’s a really good pro and a really good rugby player on top of that which helps.
“Whenever we’re linked with players like that, it can only be a good thing. He’d be a handy player to have in your team.”
The Giants have only confirmed the signing of Tom Burgess so far for 2025 – but they are also believed to have agreed a deal to sign Hull KR prop George King.
WEEKEND REVIEW
👉🏻 Hull KR, Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors provide 7 stars in Super League Team of the Week from Magic Weekend
👉🏻 Power Rankings: Oldham champions, Leigh Leopards on fire, Championship heavyweights sink
👉🏻 11 conclusions: Magic Weekend decision, Hull FC pathetic, Hull KR sensational
👉🏻 RL Commercial chief labels Magic Weekend a ‘success’ despite grim attendance record