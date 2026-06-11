Morgan Gannon’s return to Super League looks to be nearing completion after New Zealand Warriors confirmed they had agreed to release the forward from his contract.

Love Rugby League revealed this week how Gannon’s management were speaking to Super League clubs about the prospect of the forward returning to England just one season into a three-year contract with the NRL club.

And that move now looks ever closer to materialising after the Warriors admitted defeat and granted Gannon a release – but only at the end of the current campaign.

He will see out the remainder of 2026 with the Warriors before making the move back to England for the start of the 2027 season.

Gannon’s NRL exit confirmed

In a short statement on the Warriors’ website, the club’s CEO Cameron George admitted that they would back Gannon in his decision.

“It’s a tough decision for Morgan but he has our support. We appreciate having him with us and look forward to him finishing the year strongly.”

Gannon has been limited to just one NRL appearance so far this season, coming off in the opening game of the season with a head knock.

He has since been restricted to featuring for the club’s reserve grade side, but is now believed to be closing in on a return to action.

Where next?

Leeds feels like the obvious destination for the forward. The Rhinos are on the hunt for new signings to bolster their ranks, with senior forwards including James McDonnell and Cameron Smith departing for pastures new.

Crucially, only £50,000 of Gannon’s salary would count on the Rhinos’ salary cap due to him being a homegrown talent, making the prospect of fitting him into their 2027 squad much easier.

Brad Arthur admitted on Wednesday that Leeds were aware of the ongoing situation with Gannon’s future but did not want to discuss it too much out of respect for the player.

He said: “We’re aware of his situation. I think at the moment it’s too early to make too many comments because it’s a personal issue – so we’re better off leaving it out of the public domain.”

But it now looks as though Leeds will have the chance to strike.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!