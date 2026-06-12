Batley Bulldogs winger Derrell Olpherts has been handed 36 penalty points and banned for six matches following a Grade F Unacceptable Language charge.

Olpherts, who played in Super League for Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos, linked up with Batley ahead of 2026.

The 34-year-old has so far scored nine tries in 13 appearances across all competitions for the Bulldogs, who he joined from Featherstone Rovers following their removal from the Championship amid financial difficulties.

But now, he will have to spend a large chunk of time on the sidelines having landed a huge ban from the Rugby Football League (RFL) on the back of last weekend’s 50-4 victory at Goole Vikings.

Olpherts has been charged with a use of Unacceptable Language in that game at the Victoria Pleasure Ground, and though that is his first disciplinary offence in the last 12 months, the 36 penalty points received are enough to warrant a six-game suspension.

Derrell Olpherts hit with mammoth ban following Unacceptable Language charge

Wakefield-born Olpherts – who won the treble at Championship level with his hometown club back in 2024 – has over 250 career appearances on his CV, and is just two scores off the landmark of 150 career tries.

The veteran outside-back has so far donned a shirt for Dewsbury Rams, Hemel Stags, Newcastle Thunder, Salford, Castleford, Leeds, hometown club Wakefield as well as Fev and Batley.

His lengthy ban comes with the Bulldogs sat ninth on the Championship ladder, with James Ford’s side having won their last three games.

Olpherts will be available for this weekend’s game at home against Halifax Panthers before beginning his suspension next weekend as Batley travel to Oldham.

Unless there is a successful appeal to downgrade his charge, he will be out of action then until mid-August, and will return with only a handful of games remaining before the Championship play-offs begin.

To be involved in those, a top-ten finish is required.

Disciplinary round-up

News of Olpherts’ six-match ban was confirmed by the RFL on Friday morning as part of their latest disciplinary charge sheet.

Four other players from across the Championship, reserves and women’s games have received penalty points.

None of those four though have received enough to warrant a ban.

Here is the list of charges in full…