Leeds Rhinos have decided against recruiting a new frontline half-back to replace Brodie Croft – with youngster George Brown set to partner Jake Connor in 2027.

Croft is leaving AMT Headingley to join Warrington Wolves on a lucrative long-term. That left question marks over what the Rhinos would do in terms of a possible signing to replace the Australian.

But for the first time since Croft’s exit was confirmed, Brad Arthur has shed light on what the Rhinos will be doing next season.

‘We’re backing George’

Brown signed a new long-term contract last week until the end of the 2029 season, but he is currently sidelined long-term with a knee injury suffered in March.

The initial prognosis was a five-month lay-off but Arthur confirmed earlier this week that his priority was making sure Brown was ready to go for the first day of pre-season ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Arthur said: “We’ve given him the guarantee that he’ll have every opportunity to make sure he’s wearing that six jersey. We’re putting all our faith in him and we’ve given him the chance to be in that six jersey.

When asked what that meant for Leeds’ possible plan to replace Croft, Arthur admitted the plan now was for the Rhinos to use their salary cap space elsewhere.

He confirmed: “We’re looking at other positions and we’re backing George and what we want to do is make sure we look at strengthening our right edge to help George. Harry (Newman) is going but we’ve got Jack Bird there.”

Arthur addresses rebuild talk

The Australian also played down any suggestions of a full-scale major rebuild at Headingley come the end of this season.

A string of senior players including Harry Newman, James McDonnell, Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith and Croft are leaving the club in 2027, but Arthur said Leeds have full confidence in some of the younger players who will step up in their place.

Leeds will go into the market for some signings, with Wests Tigers prop Royce Hunt one possible signing on their way to West Yorkshire in 2027.

But Arthur stressed: “I don’t think it’ll be a rebuild.

“Bleasey (Ian Blease) is chipping away in the background and I think people will be surprised by our squad. We’ve added depth to it and the boys are performing at a good level.

“We wanted to add depth to our squad and we’ve done that. The boys are performing to a nice high level so we get interest from NRL clubs, but at the end of the day, that opens up the pathway to keep our young blokes, and we need to show them that there is a pathway.

“We don’t want to sign over the top of them and instead produce the pathway that we have provided for them. We can go sign five top-line players and then we lose our young blokes because they can’t see a pathway and everyone is into us, or we can try to balance it out and bring a couple in but keep the options open for young blokes who have done the job.”

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