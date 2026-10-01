He will line up for Wakefield Trinity on Saturday, but things could have looked very different for Caius Faatili this weekend after opening up on previous discussions about a move to their Grand Final opponents.

‘Captain Chaos’ has enjoyed a whirlwind rise since his move to Wakefield in 2025 and is now one win away from Trin immortality as they look to secure their first-ever Super League triumph.

Faatili joined Wakefield from Sunshine Coast Falcons of the Queensland Cup, but rather than wearing red, blue and white, he could have been wearing primrose and blue this weekend after Warrington have also showed interest at the same time.

“I had a little idea about that, yeah,” Faatili told Love Rugby League. “It was when I was looking at coming over, we had a little chat with Warrington.

“I didn’t personally but it was through the agent and everything like that. It was in 2024, when I was looking at coming over here.

“I’d always known I wanted to come over here and when we found out about the rule change it made it possible. Wakey have taken it in their own stride, recruiting younger players. There’s me, Ky Rodwell, Isaiah Vagana, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, they sort of picked us all up out of nowhere and done their homework.

“I looked at that rule and saw an opportunity not just for footy but to see the world as well. It’s been awesome, definitely something different. But yeah, it could have been very different I suppose.”

The fact that Faatili is now playing in a Grand Final less than two year since making his first-grade debut is something even he can fully comprehend.

“I was battling away in Queensland Cup back home. I never really had a solid NRL gig. I had time at clubs where I had train and trial deals. I was in and amongst it, but never had a solid, full-time contract. This was my first full-time contract playing rugby league.

“I was always part-time. I was working less than two years ago. So it’s unbelievable to be here and to have done what we’ve done so far.”