Wakefield Trinity forward Jazz Tevaga has admitted he almost withdrew from the Rugby League World Cup because he was celebrating the club’s Super League title triumph too hard.

Trinity were crowned champions of England for the first time in 58 years earlier this month, with Tevaga at the heart of it. He scored a crucial try in their Super League Grand Final win over Warrington Wolves, and was hugely influential in their late-season performances.

But Tevaga has now revealed he almost didn’t represent Samoa – because he was so engrossed in the celebrations around Wakefield!

Jazz Tevaga lifts lid on Trinity celebrations

Speaking to reporters in Australia, Tevaga admitted he had four days of ‘non-stop’ partying, drinking and celebrating – and only an intervention from his partner got his head in the game to get ready for life in camp with Samoa in the World Cup.

“Saturday to Tuesday, non-stop,” Tevaga said when asked about the celebrations. “The missus, she wasn’t too happy, to be honest, because she had to do all the packing.

“She literally had to pull me out of the pub because we had the flight (back to Australia) the next day. So I was almost this close to pulling the pin on the World Cup because I was so stuck in the parade and celebrations over there.”

The Wakefield forward also revealed how after a difficult start to life in England, he ultimately settled in well – which was reflected in his upturn in performances as the season went on.

“Yeah, it took me a while to settle in and adjust to the way of life over there, especially the game,” Tevaga said. “Games are a lot different over there, the rules are policed a bit different. So, it took me a while to adjust, but once I adjusted, I found my feet and started to enjoy it.

“I really enjoyed the back end of the year, in particular.”

Tevaga’s ‘Temu ring’ jibe

Tevaga also made a stir recently when he edited a picture of Samoa’s NRL Premiership winners to include himself. Some of their stars have won a combined 15 Premiership rings between them – before he changed the picture and the caption to say ’16 Rings’ with himself inserted.

But he admitted the ring he got for winning Super League doesn’t quite hold as much prestige.

“We call them Temu rings,” Tevaga laughed. “Not as good as the NRL ones, but a ring’s a ring. So yeah, I just thought I’d take the p*ss out of the boys’ post.

“It was me and ChatGPT’s handiwork, so yeah, just a good laugh. I was just taking the p*ss.”