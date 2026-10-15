Australia have begun the defence of the Rugby League World Cup with victory in one of the great Test matches of the modern era – after edging a pulsating contest against New Zealand.

The Kangaroos were behind for large stretches of the evening at Allianz Stadium but, as they have done so many times in the past, they found a way to win despite not being at their best.

A hat-trick from Jack Bostock proved to be crucial on the night, which puts Australia in pole position to win Group A and have a supposed easier semi-final against the runners-up from Group B and C.

Here’s everything we learned..

New Zealand have the best pack in the world

We suspected it before the game – and it lived up to the billing. The Kiwis bashed the Aussies up through the middle and had the big moments on the edges gone another way, it could have been a very different night.

But New Zealand’s pack could have done no more.

Led by captain James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota, with Xavier Willison and Naufahu Whyte following off the bench, they were superior to the Kangaroos forwards in almost every metric.

That’s a worrying proposition for the rest, who now know they’ll have to get over the top of this Kiwis side to potentially reach a final. If it’s not them they have to beat, then it’s the Kangaroos.

Suddenly, the final looks a long way towards being locked in after just one game.

Reece Walsh is the difference..

..but he might not even play moving forwards. With James Tedesco given a breather after the Roosters’ NRL Grand Final win, it remains entirely possible that Walsh will be replaced for the rest of the tournament.

But he was undoubtedly the difference here. He dug the Kangaroos out of a couple of big holes in crucial moments – with none better than the sensational solo try which reduced the deficit to just two points.

Walsh remains the most must-see attraction in the world game. Even if the Kangaroos won’t definitely use him over the next few weeks. What a luxurious position to be in.

Have the Aussies used up their luck?

You make your own luck of course – though some will say that’s not true. But whatever you think, it’s hard not to believe that the Kangaroos have cashed in a lot of their chips at the casino on the opening night.

Had the narrow margins swung the other way at two moments in that first half, the Kangaroos could have been 24-0 behind. But instead, two interception tries got the hosts on the board and ensured it was level at 10-10 at the break.

They were second-best for a large part of the evening, but what you can’t escape here is that the best teams always find a way to win when they are not at their best.

To that end, the Aussies look just as fearsome as they always have. But if they get themselves into that position again in a semi-final or a final, they might be quite as lucky.

Still, it would take a brave man to back against them.