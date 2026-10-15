Castleford’s new recruit Tyrell Sloan’s future is still not concrete, with a u-turn on his Tigers move ‘still a possibility’, according to reports Down Under.

Back in July, Castleford announced the signing of St George Illawarra Dragons star Sloan for 2027 – with the versatile back inking a two-year deal.

That move though was agreed when Ryan Carr – who worked with Sloan at St George – was at the helm of the Tigers, then just a few months into his tenure.

Come August though, Australian boss Carr was relieved of his duties by Cas amid internal issues – first stood down from his role as head coach and then permanently departing a few weeks later.

Since that moment, there has been plenty of speculation as to whether Sloan will make the move to Super League as intended, and now, reports suggest the transfer is still not absolutely concrete.

Castleford’s Tyrell Sloan saga remains ongoing with St George stay ‘still a possibility’

Campbelltown-born Sloan – who played his junior rugby league for Dapto Canaries – has spent his entire professional career with St George to date.

Having made his first-grade bow for the Dragons midway through the 2021 season, the 24-year-old now has 97 NRL appearances to his name: with 59 tries scored.

At the end of a week which saw Super League side Cas unveil Paul Rowley as their new head coach, ESPN have reported that discussions remain ongoing between St George and Sloan over him doing a u-turn on his move to stay with them.

The report states that an agreement is far from being reached for him to stay with the Dragons, and if it were to happen, the NRL outfit would have to carve out both space in their squad and on their salary cap.

In addition, as Sloan has put pen to paper with Cas, the Dragons would have to reach a financial agreement with the Tigers for him to be released.