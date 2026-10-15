Kalyn Ponga has suffered a suspected broken arm in a huge blow to New Zealand, who were beaten 24-22 by Australia in a thrilling 2026 Rugby League World Cup opener.

Making his debut for the Kiwis at full-back having previously represented Australia at 9s level and Queensland in State of Origin, Ponga stunned with a two-try display in the second half.

That came despite Kangaroos half-back Cameron Munster falling awkwardly in a tackle and seeing his head pelt forwards into Ponga soon after the restart, with the force of that felt immediately by the Newcastle Knights ace

Ponga played through the pain barrier and grabbed his second try of the World Cup opener in stunning style just before the hour-mark, but was eventually forced off after catching a high bomb and pulling up again with his arm limp.

Reigning champions Australia went on to win the clash 24-22 in front of a crowd of 41,255 in Sydney as Jack Bostock completed his hat-trick on debut to grab a late winning try, breaking Kiwi hearts.

And to make matters worse for Stacey Jones’ side, Ponga emerged for the final few minutes to sit back on the bench donning a sling, with it revealed he had suffered a suspected broken arm.

New Zealand suffer grim Kalyn Ponga injury blow in gut-wrenching Australia defeat

Scans are required to deliver a full and proper prognosis of Ponga’s injury, but his World Cup could well be over.

If that is the case, the Port Hedland-born playmaker’s first opportunity to represent the heritage of his Kiwi parents at full international level will be cut short.

New Zealand – who have not been crowned World Cup winners since 2008 – are next in action on home soil as they take on the Cook Islands in Christchurch on October 25.

Their final group game then sees them face Fiji on October 31, with that game to be played on the Gold Coast.

The Kiwis will have to finish in the top two of Pool A to make it into the semi-finals, and despite ending in defeat, their showing against the Kangaroos suggests they are in with a good chance of achieving that.