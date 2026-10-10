Wakefield Trinity WILL get the chance to become club rugby league’s premiere side early next year – with the World Club Challenge set to go ahead.

Trinity stunned the rugby league world earlier this month when they defeated Warrington Wolves to be crowned Super League champions for the first time.

That, coupled with the success of Sydney Roosters in the NRL Grand Final against Newcastle Knights the following day, set up the tantalising prospect of a unique meeting of two historic rugby league sides in a World Club Challenge game early in 2027.

And there is now clarity on whether that game will go ahead: and it is good news.

World Club Challenge nears green light

Love Rugby League revealed in the aftermath of Wakefield’s win that the Roosters’ win was good news for the concept of the World Club Challenge, with Trent Robinson and the new NRL champions a keen advocate of the game.

And that now appears to be officially the case, with the Roosters keen to make the trip to England and take on Super League’s newest champions.

It had been up in the air whether Wakefield would have to go to Australia to play the game – but Sydney are keen to make the lengthy trip to keep the World Club Challenge going.

That is good news for Super League and the NRL, who look set to embark on a groundbreaking partnership in the coming weeks if all can be agreed.

Attention will now turn to where specifically in England the game will be played.

World Club Challenge possible locations

There appears to be two clear frontrunners to host the game – Leeds United’s Elland Road and Barnsley’s Oakwell.

Oakwell would be a popular choice for Wakefield owner Matt Ellis, who is a boyhood Barnsley fan and has already spoken passionately about his desire to take a Trinity game there.

But RL Commercial see Elland Road as an ideal fit, due to its geographical proximity, the fact it is a tried and trusted rugby league venue in recent years and the fact it has the potential for a huge attendance.

There is expected to be a huge surge in interest in Wakefield playing for the right to be crowned world champions, with a central location such as Leeds likely to attract a larger take-up of Super League supporters from other clubs.

And it appears discussions about a venue can now begin to accelerate in the coming weeks, with the Roosters keen to keep the World Club Challenge concept alive and kicking.