Hull KR duo James Batchelor and Sam Luckley are among the players that have been charged by the Match Review Panel – with one player landing a suspension.

Round 21 was a quieter than usual weekend on the disciplinary front, with no real incidents of note during any of the seven games on first glance.

And that has proven to be the case when it comes to the MRP’s findings, too. They have issued just seven charges, with none stronger than Grade B, meaning there is just one ban.

Hull KR duo charged

Rovers duo Batchelor and Luckley have both been penalised for making late contact on a passer during their win over Bradford Bulls on Friday evening.

Batchelor has been given a Grade A charge, meaning one disciplinary point, with Luckley getting three for his Grade B contact. Neither have been given a ban, with Luckley being issued with a fine.

Meanwhile, Wakefield half-back Jack Sinfield has received his first penalty points of 2026 after being given one point for a Grade A Dangerous Contact in the win against Catalans.

That is the game that produced the sole ban of the weekend, with the Dragons’ Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet getting three points for Grade B other contrary behaviour, which takes his tally to six and triggers a one-match ban.

His team-mate, Ugo Tison, has also been given three penalty points for a Grade B late contact on passer.

Meanwhile, Leigh’s Andy Badrock has been hit with three penalty points for a trip during the Leopards’ defeat to Wigan Warriors on Friday evening. The final charge is Toulouse’s Luke Polselli, who gets one point for Grade A head contact in their loss to Leeds Rhinos.

Super League charges from Round 21

James Batchelor (Hull KR) – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – No Further Action

Sam Luckley (Hull KR) – Grade B Late Contact on Passe – Fine

Jack Sinfield (Wakefield) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – NFA

Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet (Catalans) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – one-match ban

Ugo Tison (Catalans) – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Fine

Andy Badrock (Leigh) – Grade B Trip – Fine

Luke Polselli (Toulouse) – Grade A Head Contact – NFA

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