With a hugely successful Rivals Round in the bag for Super League, attention now turns to the final rounds of the regular season – and a hugely significant few weeks off the field, too.

The Love Rugby League podcast returns for another week to bring you all the latest about Super League’s future with the NRL and look ahead to another big round of action.

Here’s what’s on this week’s show with Aaron and Matt..

The boys will provide fresh detail from behind the scenes on St Helens about the surprising reasons why the club decided to sack Paul Rowley in such dramatic circumstances – and what prompted them to act when they did.

We’ll also bring you one name that the club’s hierarchy are very keen on – as well as some names from Down Under that may be of interest and well worth tracking.

There’s an update on Super League’s TV deal with Sky Sports – and why it might not be as straightforward a deal as many are expecting it to be.

Meanwhile, we’ve a huge exclusive update on the NRL’s investment into Super League – and why this week could be crucial for the chances of a takeover.

One of Leigh Leopards’ forwards will leave the club at the end of this season; find out who on this week’s show.

And we’ll tell you about ANOTHER player from NRL strugglers St George-Illawarra Dragons who’s been offered to Super League clubs for 2027.

Finally, is Bevan French officially Super League’s greatest overseas player? And if not, who is?

Simply click below to watch – and don’t forget to like, share and subscribe the show: it all helps us out so much, and we’re really grateful for the support of everyone!

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!