Super League enters the home straight of the regular season this week, with Round 21 having seven intriguing fixtures.

From battles at the top to local derbies and a mouthwatering clash at the foot of the table to kick us off, here’s how we think all seven matches will play out..

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

The Round 21 opener may not have much consequence riding on it in terms of the play-offs – but it feels like a pivotal night for at least one of the two clubs involved.

Super League’s bottom two square off in Huddersfield, with Hull FC knowing defeat here would hugely ramp the pressure up on everyone at the club. The prospect of finishing last would come into view should the Giants make it back-to-back wins on Thursday.

It’ll be tight, it’ll be tense – but we think the Black and Whites will just about escape with a much-needed win.

Prediction: Hull FC by 6

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors

Game of the round is undoubtedly Leigh’s local derby with Wigan. The Leopards are flying, and are a real stern test at home – but the Warriors themselves are threatening to click into form as the business end of the season approaches.

Logic suggests it will be the closest game of the weekend. And we think it’ll be Matt Peet’s side who will just have enough to get through and get the job done, taking a significant step towards a possible top two finish in the process.

Prediction: Wigan by 2

Hull KR v Bradford Bulls

Friday’s other two games should be, on paper at least, easier to predict. The reigning champions will be buoyed by last week’s win in the Hull derby but more importantly than that, they face a Bradford side once again heavily hit by injuries.

Rovers themselves have to reshuffle slightly with a few key bodies out, but they’ll have enough to get past the Bulls with some ease.

Prediction: Hull KR by 20

Leeds Rhinos v Toulouse

The league leaders have what appears to be a winnable clash at AMT Headingley too, with an injury-hit Toulouse the visitors. Sylvain Houles’ side are a threat for most on their day, but without the likes of Olly Ashall-Bott and a number of other key men, it’s hard to look past the Rhinos on Friday night.

Prediction: Leeds by 16

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

Warrington know they need to pick up a win to keep pace with the top teams – as well as preserve their spot inside the play-off places altogether. Castleford remain Super League’s most unpredictable team by some distance.. not ideal for predictions! But we’re going to back Sam Burgess’ side to halt their slide and pick up a win.

Prediction: Warrington by 10

York Knights v St Helens

York will be in the mood to respond after last week’s defeat at home to Huddersfield – but few sides need a win in Super League right now more than St Helens.

For the first time since that horror day at home to Toulouse, the Saints will start favourites in a game. Unlike then, we think they’ll have enough to get the job done in North Yorkshire – though it certainly won’t be straightforward.

Prediction: St Helens by 8

Catalans Dragons v Wakefield Trinity

Round 21 finishes on Saturday evening in the south of France. Second-placed Wakefield Trinity are the visitors to Perpignan, with Daryl Powell’s side looking for another big win to reinforce their position as title contenders. And we think they’ll be in a real fight – but eventually come out on top.

Prediction: Wakefield by 6

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