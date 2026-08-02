The Prime Minister has reaffirmed his commitment to making rugby league a huge part of his manifesto during his time in office – while also making a financial donation to one grass roots club in his new constituency.

Andy Burnham has spoken openly and passionately about his desire to ensure league gets more coverage, support and help from the very highest office in the United Kingdom. He was a guest of honour at Super League’s Magic Weekend last month, and told Sky Sports he would do everything within his power to support the game.

And he has once again taken to social media to confirm the sport he holds close to his heart will get as much backing as possible – something one amateur club has already seen first-hand.

Burnham makes big league promise

Posting over the weekend from his local constituency of Ashton-in-Makerfield, Burnham insisted that as a former President of the Rugby Football League – and a lifelong Leigh Leopards supporter – he will keep pushing the rugby league agenda where he can.

He said: “I visited @AshtonBears during the by-election to hear about their plans and was glad to return last night with a small donation to the fund.

“Grassroots Rugby League, and sport in general, matters a lot to me. It will be a BIG priority in my time in office. I clearly need to recruit a few more to the @LeighLeopardsRL cause though…”

That is before confirming the details of the financial commitment he has made to the club.

Ashton Bears receive donation

Burnham frequently donated a portion of his salary while Mayor of Greater Manchester to local causes that he felt needed supporting, something he has committed to doing while an MP too – nothing related to the office of Prime Minister.

And he has confirmed that the first recipient of the salary sacrifice he has made is Ashton Bears, who have been given crucial funds to help them grow and prosper within the amateur game.

Speaking on his visit to Ashton on Friday night, Burnham said: “It’s Friday night back down at Ashton Bears. I came here in the by-election campaign and promised the club I’d help.

“As a former president of the Rugby Football League, I care about grass roots rugby league. Look at what’s going on here, kids everywhere.. fantastic on a sunny night down at the club. I’ve just confirmed to the club that I’m going to help them with a project t improve thee facilities and as part of that, Ashton Bears will be getting my salary donation from my MPs salary for July.

“I’m proud to give them that donation, because they do fantastic work in our community.”