Three stars are set to return for Leigh Leopards next weekend, including Josh Charnley, head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Friday night saw Leigh beaten on home soil in the ‘Battle of the Borough’ by neighbours Wigan Warriors, with that just their third loss in 14 games.

The Leopards led 8-0 until late on in the first half, when a long-range effort from Jai Field knocked the stuffing out of them, compounded by three Warriors tries in the second half which all came from errors made by the hosts.

Accordingly, heading into next weekend’s home clash against York Knights, Lam’s side could yet find themselves sat outside the Super League play-off spots: but there is, at least, good news on the injury front.

Leigh coach delivers injury update on quintet including Josh Charnley following Wigan defeat

Veteran winger Charnley, hooker Edwin Ipape, young front-rower Ryan Brown and back-rower Frankie Halton were the four men to drop out of Lam’s side on Friday night compared to the week prior, which brought a home win over Warrington Wolves.

Ireland international Halton has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, but the other three are all on course to make their return when York come to town.

After the defeat to Wigan, head coach Lam explained: “I think Josh Charnley has a chance of coming back next week.

“There’s also Edwin Ipape who will be back from his HIA, and that’s about it at the moment, I think.

“He (Brown) got injured last week, so he’ll probably be in consideration next week, as well.

“Week-by-week, there’ll be one or two who’ll come in.”

Still off-contract, Charnley missed the clash against former employers Wigan through a twisted ankle which saw him spend the bulk of the week in a moon boot.

His injury was the latest of a spate suffered throughout 2026 by members of the Leopards’ backline, with Andy Badrock slotting in to fill the void against Wigan having been out long-term himself.

Outside-backs AJ Towse and Keanan Brand are among Leigh’s list of absentees and have been for a while, but it would appear both could feature before the end of the season.

Lam confirmed: “They (Towse and Brand) are both two weeks away.”

Leigh have six games remaining of the regular season, including next Friday night’s home clash with Super League new boys York.

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