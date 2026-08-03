Round 21 of the 2026 Super League season has been and gone, and there were some decent attendances across the seven fixtures.

The weekend’s action began in West Yorkshire, as Huddersfield Giants got the better of Hull FC. Friday saw a triple header across the league, with Leeds Rhinos beating Toulouse Olympique, Hull KR defeating Bradford Bulls and Wigan Warriors besting local rivals Leigh Leopards.

Saturday also saw three games, as Warrington Wolves tamed Castleford Tigers, York Knights secured a famous win over St Helens and Wakefield Trinity continued their impressive form with a win over Catalans.

Here is a full rundown of the attendances across Super League this weekend.

Huddersfield Giants 22-16 Hull FC: 4,215

Considering this was a meeting between the two bottom sides in Super League, this was pretty well attended with a crowd of 4,215 recorded at the Accu.

Pleasingly, this was an increase of 824 compared to their previous gate of 3,391 against Wigan Warriors, and also sits as Huddersfield’s third-highest home attendance of the season.

Hull KR 40-16 Bradford Bulls: 12,126

Craven Park continues to pull in strong attendances, with Hull KR‘s meeting with Bradford Bulls posting a crowd of 12,126.

This is also the Robins’ third-highest home gate at Craven Park this season, and beats their previous three ties on home turf.

Leeds Rhinos 46-0 Toulouse Olympique: 15,249

Yet another strong five-figure crowd at Headingley this weekend, with a weekend-high 15,249 recorded for Leeds‘ win over Toulouse Olympique.

However, it was a dip of 1,299 from their previous home fixture against Bradford Bulls.

Leigh Leopards 8-20 Wigan Warriors: 10,265

The Leigh Sports Village was once again buzzing on Friday night, with the ‘Battle of the Borough’ posting a healthy attendance of 10,265.

This is also the Leopards’ biggest home attendance of the season, beating the tally of 9,603 from their season opener against Leeds.

Castleford Tigers – Warrington Wolves: Unknown

At the time of writing, the crowd at the OneBore Stadium for Castleford’s defeat to Warrington is unknown.

York Knights 34 – 32 St Helens: Unknown

At the time of writing, the attendance for York’s historic win over St Helens is unknown.

Catalans Dragons 12 – 32 Wakefield Trinity: 7,951

The final game of the weekend saw Wakefield Trinity down Catalans Dragons on home soil, watched by a respectable crowd of 7,951. This was also a slight increase on Catalans’ previous home fixture, where 7,867 were in attendance for their defeat to Leeds Rhinos.