Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell admits he and everyone at the club are relishing their top-of-the-table showdown with Leeds Rhinos next Friday after returning to Super League’s top two.

Trinity were comfortable winners in the south of France after defeating Catalans Dragons 32-12. The result means they go back above Wigan Warriors and into second spot on the table with six rounds to go.

Next up is league leaders Leeds Rhinos – with Wakefield knowing they will go joint-top of Super League if they can beat Brad Arthur’s side at what is likely to be a sold-out DIY Kitchens Stadium next Friday.

Powell relishing Leeds Rhinos clash

And the Trinity coach admitted that after coming through their test in Perpignan unscathed, they are relishing the opportunity to play in such a big game with huge stakes on the line.

“How long has it been since a Wakefield coach was able to say they were in a top-two game deep into the season?” Powell said.

“That’s an unbelievable thing to be saying; we’ve got a great opportunity here. We’re not getting carried away but the place will be rocking, it’ll be a full house and we’ve just got to do our job. Leeds have been unbelievable this year, and they’re very tough to beat. We’ve had two games against them this year and we’re 50-50 so bragging rights are at stake.”

Powell also admitted he was delighted with what he called an ‘impressive’ win over the Dragons on Saturday evening.

He said: “It was a tough game. We’re pleased to get the win. It was challenging for different reasons, so it’s quite impressive. We were kicking off a bit later here but it’s a big win for us.

“It’s always hard to come and win here; they’re a different animal when you play them at home. We’re on a shorter turnaround into Leeds but all you can do is win your games and we’ve got a huge challenge next week that we’re really excited about.”

Powell lifts lid on Ellis relationship

Wakefield owner Matt Ellis was front and centre again post-match, celebrating with the Trinity supporters after another win which further pushes them into the Super League title conversation.

And Powell admitted he is loving working with the Trinity hierarchy.

He said: “The club itself is obviously growing. For us, what we have to do, the players are confident in the way we’re playing and they love each others’ company.

“There’s a real vibe about us but we won’t get too carried away. We’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing. We didn’t quite nail a lot of opportunities tonight but we’re a pretty good second half team and if we score first, we generally win.”

“He’s a pretty informal guy,” Powell continued when asked about Ellis.

“You can see that with the way we he is. Me, Matt and Millsy (Ste Mills), we’re always talking on a three-way chat where we talk about everything.

“But when I first thought the guy was trying to sell me a kitchen and he’s asking me to coach his rugby league team.. it’s a pretty good story!

“He’s a great bloke who’s good to have around and he loves the club, the loves the game.. all those things come across in our relationship. It’s been an absolute pleasure so far – he keeps trying to get me to do the punching thing after the game but it’s not my style!”