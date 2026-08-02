Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos dominate as eight clubs represented

Following the conclusion of round 21 of the 2026 Super League season, here is Love Rugby League’s latest Team of the Week!

There were once again some huge displays across the competition this weekend, as Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, York Knights and Wakefield Trinity all secured precious wins heading into the run-in.

Without further ado, here is our 13.

1 Lachie Miller (Leeds Rhinos)

Another outstanding display from Miller, who is enjoying some delicious form in 2026. As ever, just offered a consistent threat ball-in-hand, posting 211 metres from his 22 carries, which played a huge part in the Rhinos‘ huge win over Toulouse. Jai Field can feel hard done by to miss out, after a really good display against Leigh.

2 Riley Lumb (Leeds Rhinos)

Given the daunting task of filling Maika Sivo’s boots, but he enjoyed a rather fine return to the side. Made himself incredibly busy in attack and found ways to get involved in proceedings, ending with a match-high 236 metres from 21 carries, and his try was a just reward for his efforts. Tom Davies wasn’t far behind.

3 Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

A very complete display from the Hull KR man, who looked back to his best against Bradford. Offered real threat in the carry with 207 metres from his 18 carries, and backed that up with some steely defensive efforts too as he posted 21 tackles. Corey Hall again made an impact for Wakefield.

4 Cam Scott (Wakefield Trinity)

There’s a lot to like about Cam Scott’s game at the moment, as he cements himself into Wakefield’s starting 13 on a regular basis. Always seemed to make positive effects in attack whenever he was given the ball, posting 180 metres from his 12 carries, and ended the night with a brace. Jacob Gagai impressed for Huddersfield.

5 Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves)

A good weekend for wingers, with Tom Johnstone and Joe Burgess going well for Wakefield and Hull KR, respectively, but we couldn’t overlook Matty Ashton’s efforts against Castleford. The England international quickly made himself the focal point of Warrington’s attack at the OneBore Stadium, posting 246 metres from 20 carries, and got himself on the scoreboard with two nice tries.

6 Harry Robertson (St Helens)

It takes some doing to be one of the best players on the pitch in a loss, but Harry Robertson was a real standout for St Helens against York. Everything he turned his hand to seemed to come off, ending the night with a staggering 259 metres from just 14 carries alongside a try. He seems to be their long-term answer at stand-off. Ewan Irwin went well for Warrington too.

7 Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

You do start to run out of superlatives to describe Jake Connor at the moment, with the Leeds Rhinos half-back enjoying another lovely night’s work against Toulouse. His haul of 22 points, via two tries and seven conversions, will likely take the headlines, but once again his fingerprints were all over this Rhinos victory with some lovely flashes of quality in attack. Harry Smith also impressed for Wigan.

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8 Paul Vaughan (York Knights)

Classy effort from the classy prop forward. Just dominated the battle in the middle during his shift, ending with a team-high 156 metres from 15 carries alongside 19 tackles, and that helped lay the platform for his side’s win. Teammate Xavier Va’a was a close second.

9 Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

If you needed anymore proof of his World Cup credentials, Brad O’Neill showed them on Friday night with a big display against Leigh. Set the tone for his side’s gritty defensive display in the win, often leading the hunt and ending with a strong 40 tackles for his troubles. Jez Litten continued his good form of late in Hull KR’s win over Bradford.

10 Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Possibly the hardest pick of the lot this week, with Tom Holroyd and Toafofoa Sipley putting in big shifts for Leeds and Warrington, respectively, but Luke Thompson just sneaks in ahead. Like teammate O’Neill, his work in defence played a massive role in Wigan halting Leigh’s momentum from the start of the game, posting a staggering 48 tackles along the way, and seemed to get the better of his opposite men for the duration of his shift.

11 Isaiah Vagana (Wakefield Trinity)

Arguably one of the form back-rowers in Super League right now, and he again went very well against Catalans on Saturday. Offered some nice strike within Wakefield’s silky attack at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, and got good change from it too with 121 metres from his 13 carries. Also grabbed himself a late brace, which helped put the game to bed. Adam Holroyd was a close second.

12 Oli Field (York Knights)

Another back-rower to bag a brace was York’s Oli Field, who gets into this team ahead of Chris Hankinson in the process. Potentially an understated display, but his gritty work on both sides of the ball played a key role in the Knights’ famous win over the Saints, ending his shift with a healthy stats sheet of 65 metres from eight carries alongside 24 tackles.

13 Harry Rushton (Huddersfield Giants)

Simply superb from the forward, which is exactly what this game called for. Was just unrelenting in his efforts through the middle, posting a jaw-dropping 297 metres from 21 carries ball-in-hand alongside 44 tackles, and that in turn set the Giants up for a second win in as many weeks. Ben Currie was not far off, though.