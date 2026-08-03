Jack Welsby’s St Helens future up for ‘debate’ after near NRL move

Jack Welsby has admitted a discussion may be needed regarding his St Helens future, while revealing he came close to making the move to the NRL several years ago.

The Saints ace is off-contract at the end of 2027 and free to negotiate a deal elsewhere come December 1st, but admitted that he would love to stay at the club beyond that.

But Saints are blessed with options in their spine and with Tristan Sailor recently re-signing a new three-year deal and both Harry Robertson and George Whitby contracted long-term, there is questions to be had about how all players can be integrated into the side at the same time.

Welsby on his future

Speaking about his future, Welsby said: “The place is so much up in the air at the minute, you don’t know who’s coming in. But yeah, it’s a conversation to be had, I think.

“Whilst I’m here, I’m going to put my best foot forward. I’ve got the best interest for the club. I’ve said I love St Helens, it’s my club. Whatever is the best decision at the time, to see the club move forward and do the best is what I’ll do.

“But yeah, it’s a debate to have and it’s nothing that I’ve really had time to think about over the last couple of weeks, to be honest, I’ve just been thinking about getting us going forward again. We’ve got that many young kids and young, talented people at the club at the minute. I’d love to stay and put my best foot forward, but if it’s not what’s the best for the club, then we’ll have to have a look into it.”

Welsby added: “Like I said, I’ve still got another year on my contract, so I’m not leaving at the end of the year or anything.

“It’s whatever best fits me and the club at the time. Like I said, we’ve got that much talent in the same sort of position at the minute. They might go down a different track or I might go down a different track, it’s up for debate.

“One thing for certain is I’ll have the club’s best interest in my mind when I do it.”

Welsby on the NRL

It comes after Welsby admitted that he almost left St Helens to join the Dolphins at the end of the 2022 season, before ultimately decided to stay with the club.

“There was quite a lot in it,” he said. “I was very close to going over there at the time. Obviously Woolfy’s there. I think very highly of him. I think he likes me a lot. There was a chance to go over there.

“Nothing was guaranteed about whether I’d be playing or if I’d play. So that was an option, but at the time it just didn’t feel right. I’m a bit of a homebird. I don’t leave Shevington very often. So to fly across the world at that time, it just didn’t really fit right.

“It was in 2023 all that talk, well, end of 2022 was when the talking was. So 2023, but I thought if I leave now and they win five, I’m going to be proper pissed off. So that was in my head as well. I don’t know how far this could go with this group. Robes was obviously retiring. That’s a big year. Things I wanted to be around for.”

But with his contract soon up for renewal, Welsby admitted he’s not against exploring that option again.

“It’s conversations to be had again, isn’t it? I’d never close the door on it. And I’d always listen and take in information about options and choices and stuff.

“But I’ve just got to get playing well again. I think I’m on the right track. I’ll hopefully stay on the field now until the end of the year and just put my best foot forward. And then I will get them options and them opportunities if I’m playing my best rugby.”