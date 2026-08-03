Super League injuries: Castleford Tigers, Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos suffer fresh blows

Round 21 of Super League yet again delivered some great action, but it came at a cost for several teams across the division.

Here’s a look at the injury concerns after this weekend’s matches.

Castleford Tigers

Ryan Carr will be sweating over Jason Qareqare ahead of his side’s round 22 meeting with Hull KR, with the winger potentially out for the rest of the season.

The Fijian international was due to play in their 48-18 defeat to Warrington Wolves on Saturday, but pulled out of the side through a hamstring/lower leg injury.

While there is no current timeframe on his return, Carr suggested it could bring an abrupt end to his season.

Leeds Rhinos

Brad Arthur’s side are doing it tough on the injury front right now, with the likes of Maika Sivo, Ryan Hall and Ash Handley all on the sidelines, and it seems another player is heading to the physio room on Monday morning in the form of Ned McCormack.

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The young centre suffered a head injury early into the second-half during their 46-0 win over Toulouse Olympique on Friday night, and later failed his head injury assessment. As a result, he will automatically be stood down for 10 days.

Bradford Bulls

Injuries have been the tale of Bradford’s season, unfortunately, and it is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon, with Kurt Haggerty losing a further three players in the wake of their defeat to Hull KR.

Outside back duo Connor Wynne and Guy Armitage are set for stints on the sidelines with respective shoulder and hamstring injuries, while prop forward Ryan Sutton also suffered a calf injury in the defeat at Craven Park.

These further injury concerns also led to Haggerty giving his players an extended break over the weekend.

“I’ll probably give the lads a weekend off,” he told Sky Sports. “They’re supposed to be in tomorrow, but I can’t bring them in tomorrow; they need to rest and look after their bodies.

“I’ll re-evaluate Monday, but right now, I have no idea what my team’s going to look like against Warrington.”