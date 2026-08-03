Super League is fast approaching the business end of the 2026 season – which means every disciplinary charge could be crucial in terms of player availability for some huge games.

And Round 21 of the season felt significant in that regard. There were some big disciplinary incidents, albeit without a lot of headlines, that will come under scrutiny from the Rugby Football League and their Match Review Panel.

Here are the players who could be in particular danger..

Aidan Sezer

The Hull FC captain may well be in some trouble after an incident in the closing stages of the Black and Whites’ defeat to Huddersfield Giants on Thursday.

Sezer was penalised for a high shot on young Giants winger Lewis Jagger – and it may well lead to a charge which could lead Hull sweating over the availability of a hugely important player for Andy Last going into this Thursday’s game against St Helens.

Brad O’Neill

Onto Friday – and Wigan’s bruising win at Leigh Leopards may yet come at a cost for Matt Peet’s side after a couple of incidents that caught our eye.

They’re both involving crucial players for the Warriors, too. The first is hooker Brad O’Neill, who appeared to make dangerous and high contact with the Leopards’ Andy Badrock in the first half of the game at the Leigh Sports Village. He’d be somewhere near the top of the list of players that Wigan would really not want to lose..

Oli Partington

..as is Oli Partington. The back rower was penalised in the second half of the same game for a high shot on Leigh prop Joe Ofahengaue. A charge would be the last thing Wigan would want given how he’s slotted into multiple roles across the pack for the Warriors over the last few weeks!

Jordan Lane

Castleford Tigers forward Jordan Lane is another that we think might be in some trouble.

His challenge on Warrington prop Joe Philbin during their heavy loss to the Wolves on Saturday afternoon went unpunished at the time – until the Wire used their captain’s challenge to question whether there had been a high shot on Philbin.

There was, it lead to a penalty – and it may well lead to a charge, too.

Adam Holroyd

Finally, there’s Warrington back rower Adam Holroyd who may be in some trouble this week.

He was penalised just before half-time on Saturday afternoon after a classic late contact on the passer, with the player in question being Castleford’s Daejarn Asi. It was late, it was without the ball, and it’s probably going to be a charge.

Warrington need all hands on deck right now, so they will just hope it’s not a severe one.