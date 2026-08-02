Castleford Tigers coach Ryan Carr once again cut a frustrated figure after their loss to Warrington Wolves – before admitting there are individuals letting his side down.

The Tigers started brightly on Saturday afternoon, leading the Wolves 16-6 at one stage before ultimately falling apart for the second consecutive week and losing 48-18.

It was another example of Castleford’s huge inconsistency under Carr, not just from week to week, but within games themselves as they produced a bright start for the second consecutive week before fading badly when it mattered.

Castleford coach hits out at ‘certain people’

And Carr insisted after the game that the same mistakes are happening to his side – before then suggesting it is ‘certain people’ who are responsible for their down fall.

Seemingly turning the gun on individual players, Carr admitted there were ‘common denominators’ to his side’s miserable collapses in-game, and said anyone with an understanding of the sport would be able to see what they were.

“It was déjà vu, same as last week (when they lost to Wakefield Trinity),” he said. “The game started how we wanted it to. Then momentum struck and we didn’t stand up to stop it.

“There are some common denominators, and those who know rugby league can pick them out. That’s the reality of it, I can’t sugar coat it. It’s more of an individual thing than a team thing. It’s like we see two different versions of each other. Certain people out there are doing individual things.”

Castleford set for huge Qareqare blow

Meanwhile, there was a notable absentee for the Tigers on Saturday afternoon, with winger Jason Qareqare dropping out of the Castleford side that lost to the Wire.

And Carr returned a grim prognosis on the star man post-match, admitting he has a problem which could have prematurely ended his campaign.

“It’s his hamstring, or a lower leg injury.” When asked if that would potentially rule him out of the remainder of the 2026 season, Carr conceded: “Possibly, yeah.”

Youngster Tylor Sharpe came in for his Super League debut in the absence of Qareqare and marked it with a try, despite the negative outcome in the game itself for Castleford.

However, he could now get an extended run of games within the team for the Tigers if the worst fears on Qareqare prove to be true.

Castleford’s next fixture is on Friday night, when they host defending champions Hull KR at the OneBore Stadium.