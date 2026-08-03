London Broncos star’s ban SCRAPPED by RFL for bizarre reason

London Broncos star Jack Croft had a three-match suspension revoked by the Rugby Football League – after the Championship leaders successfully appealed it when the referee’s report was not submitted on time.

Croft was due to begin a three-match suspension on Sunday afternoon when the Broncos took on Widnes Vikings in a huge clash at the top of the Championship.

London won that game 42-36, with Croft playing an integral role in the win which moved the Broncos to 20 consecutive wins in the league in 2026.

However, confusion arose after the match, when it was suggested that Croft should not have been playing in the contest – but there has now been clarity.

London star escapes ban

Croft was involved in an incident midway through last month which saw him ultimately charged with making contact with an injured player in a match against Salford RLFC.

Per Championship rules, the player can feature the following week if a suspension is imposed, before the ban kicks in the following week. That would have meant Croft was free to feature against Midlands Hurricanes – which he did – before then sitting out the win at Widnes over the weekend.

However, the RFL have confirmed that he was allowed to play because London successfully challenged the ban on a ‘procedural irregularity’.

In short, the referee’s report from the Salford game was not submitted on time – which allowed London to be able to challenge the ruling and the charge which led to Croft being banned.

In a statement, the governing body said: “The matter wasn’t reviewed at the original Match Review Panel as the referee’s report had not been received in time.

“When reviewed, a charge was made but London appealed that decision and were successful on the grounds of a procedural irregularity. Therefore, the penalty notice will not be enforced.”

It is good news for London, who have Croft available without any charges for their next game, which is against Goole Vikings this weekend.

London are odds-on favourites to win the second tier, and are currently in the midst of an unbeaten league campaign.

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