Leeds Rhinos possible backline options ranked with Brad Arthur set for crucial injury boost

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur could welcome back Ash Handley for their pivotal meeting with Wakefield Trinity next weekend, in a major boost.

The club captain has been sidelined for the past three weeks after having his appendix taken out, but looks set to make his return this weekend for their top-of-the-table meeting with their West Yorkshire rivals.

“Ash will be back this week,” said Arthur, who later doubled down on his belief that Handley would be fit.

He is not the only outside back primed for a return, either, with Alfie Edgell likely fit after missing the 46-0 win over Toulouse Olympique with a tight hamstring. Elsewhere, Ryan Hall is also touch-and-go for the round 22 fixture, after nearly a month out.

Ned McCormack will, however, miss out after failing an HIA in the win on Friday night.

These returns throw up a major selection headache for head coach Arthur, who felt his side’s win over Toulouse was ‘as close’ to a full 80-minute display as they’ve put in all season, but just what options does he have at his disposal?

Well, here is our take on exactly that.

Option 1: Lachie Miller, Riley Lumb, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Alfie Edgell, Brodie Croft, Jake Connor

The most probable option is Handley coming straight back into the mix at centre in place of Jack Bird.

The England international has made that centre spot his own this season, after initially shifting over in 2025, and was probably in career-best form prior to his absence after topping the Man of Steel shortlist alongside clubmate Jake Connor.

While centre could be a clear-cut choice, wing could be an interesting spot. Both Hall and Edgell are returning from respective injury absences, but Arthur’s admission that he won’t rush players back could swing this selection call.

“I think we’re in a position where the guys coming in are doing their jobs,” said the Leeds boss. “We don’t need to play anyone that isn’t 100% fit, and we certainly won’t do that with Hally.”

In that frame, it seems Edgell will be the starting winger for Wakefield in the here and now, with the youngster coming through a training session on Friday unscathed.

Elsewhere, Lachie Miller, Riley Lumb, Brodie Croft and the aforementioned Connor should all retain their spots, while Edgell’s return to the wing means Harry Newman can return to the centres.

Option 2: Lachie Miller, Riley Lumb, Harry Newman, Jack Bird, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Jake Connor

Should Arthur not want to risk any of his returning wingers, though, it could open the door for Jack Bird to remain in the centres and Handley to push out to the wing.

Keeping Bird in place would certainly keep a layer of continuity ahead of a crucial game, with him again starting alongside the likes of Miller, Lumb, Newman, Croft and Connor.

Hanley is no stranger to life out on the wing, either, making 176 career appearances there before reverting to the centres, and you would back him to impress there if he returned.

But he has only played four times out wide since Arthur took the reins as head coach, with all of those coming back in 2024 as well, so it would be a big call to move him out this weekend.

Option 3: Lachie Miller, Riley Lumb, Ash Handley, Jack Bird, Harry Newman, Brodie Croft, Jake Connor

This might be the least probable of the lot, and again would only be an option should he not want to risk either Hall or Edgell, but Newman could be an option on the wing.

As above, this would keep a level of continuity within the squad from the Toulouse win, with the Bird-Newman connection intact, while also allowing Handley to slot back into the centres.

Again, this is certainly the least likely option, but it’s not impossible.