Leigh Leopards have reached an agreement with prop Aaron Pene which has seen him leave the club with immediate effect.

An arrival from Melbourne Storm midway through the 2024 season, Pene has struggled to find form with the Leopards and has been in and out of Adrian Lam’s side this year, making just five appearances.

The club had offered him for transfer to clubs earlier this year but got no bites, and ahead of the transfer cut-off date for this season, Leigh have now reached an arrangement with Pene that sees him leave immediately and open up a quota spot.

Leigh’s short statement

In a statement, the club said: “Leigh Leopards can confirm Aaron Pene has been released from his contract with the club.

“Leigh Leopards would like to thank Aaron for his time with the club and wish him well for the future.“

Pene departed after 30 appearances for the club, in which time he scored three tries. He had previously played 32 NRL games in his career, playing for the Storm in two stints either side of one year with New Zealand Warriors in 2022.

The arrival of Lazarus Vaalepu had seen Pene move further down the pecking order at Leigh, with the likes of Robbie Mulhern, Joe Ofahengaue, Owen Trout and Louis Brogan all moving ahead of him in the pecking order.

Leopards to recruit before deadline?

Whether Leigh can secure a new addition before the transfer deadline remains to be seen. They are active in the market, with Lam admitting they were still looking at new signings for this year.

Speaking to Love Rugby League earlier this year, he said: “It’s only just beginning. I’m pretty excited about what’s ahead.

“We’ve got a pretty clear process and identification underway with what we want. We’re excited about what’s to unfold. We’re looking at players for both (this season and next).”

Leigh are currently battling for a place in the Super League play-offs and sit sixth in the table with six rounds to go, two points ahead of St Helens, who are currently outside of the coveted spots. They host York Knights on Friday night having lost to local rivals Wigan Warriors last time out.