Leigh Leopards are trying to re-sign Kai O’Donnell – now.

The back-rower has become a top priority for the Leopards as part of their plans for 2027 and Love Rugby League understands they are now looking to fast-track that deal that would allow him to see out the season with the club in what would be a huge boost to their play-off, and Grand Final, hopes for this year.

O’Donnell is off-contract with North Queensland Cowboys at the end of the season and has been pursued by a number of Super League clubs, but Love Rugby League previously reported that he had informed the Leopards that he would join the club if he was to return to the competition next year.

But Leigh now hope to secure his services immediately and are working to make that happen, with the immediate departure of Aaron Pene the first part of that process as it frees up both salary cap space and a quota spot.

Issues that may arise for Leigh

One challenge to overcome is the fact that Leigh owner Derek Beaumont is believed to have a strained relationship with the agent of the player following previous interactions, and that could well complicate matters.

But work is underway to get a deal finalised and bring O’Donnell back to the club as soon as possible.

He joined Leigh from Canberra Raiders in 2022 and had a fantastic spell at the club, winning the Challenge Cup Final during a three-year stint in which he scored 31 tries in 77 appearances.

That form earned him a return to Australia with the Cowboys, where he has made 23 NRL appearances. However, a new challenge appears to be on the horizon and it’s looking increasingly likely that it will be with Leigh.

“If there’s one we could choose to bring back, it’d probably be him.”

Speaking about O’Donnell earlier this year, Lam did not deny that he was keen to bring him back to the club.

“Anyone that’s available off-contract is always linked to Leigh Leopards.

“But Kai obviously being a player from our Challenge Cup-winning era and being very close friends with a lot of our players, he’d be great to have here.

“We’ll discuss that if it comes up, because I believe there are opportunities for him still in the NRL.

“If there’s a move to Super League, we’ll get involved in some way and hopefully we can have that happen, because I know Derek (Beaumont, owner) is a very big fan of Kai’s and the fans love him.

“As a player, I think he’s the ultimate professional.

“When we’ve lost those players (from the Challenge Cup winning squad) over the last two or three years, if there’s one we could choose to bring back, it’d probably be him.

“But that opportunity won’t come about unless he’s interested in a move to Super League.

“No doubt conversations may happen in the next couple of weeks if that’s an opportunity for us. We certainly won’t miss (out on) talking to him.”