Hull KR have missed out on a nomination for the prestigious Team of the Year award at this month’s Sports Personality of the Year awards – meaning the honour will disappear from rugby league’s trophy cabinet.

Wigan Warriors were crowned best team 12 months ago following their historic quadruple-winning campaign, when Matt Peet’s side swept the board and won the Super League Grand Final, League Leaders’ Shield, Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge. They saw off competition from teams in a number of other sports to secure the award.

There were hopes rugby league would stand a chance of winning the award for the second consecutive year, after Hull KR themselves created history by winning an historic treble of their own.

That included their first major honour for 40 years, when they defeated Warrington Wolves to lift the Challenge Cup. Willie Peters’ side then went on to win a League Leaders’ Shield and Super League Grand Final, too.

But they have been left out of the shortlist this year, meaning Team of the Year will go to a new sport.

Congratulations to the 2025 BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year contenders! 🌟 @Lionesses

🌟 @RedRosesRugby

🌟 @RyderCupEurope Now you can vote for your winner! Vote and Ts&Cs: https://t.co/lbzjHMrIuG pic.twitter.com/tALpI101rS — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 15, 2025

There are just three teams on the shortlist in 2025 – and they are all understandable inclusions. England’s Lionesses are perhaps unsurprisingly on there after winning the Women’s Euros earlier this summer.

The England women’s rugby union team are also named after going on to win the Rugby World Cup on home soil in the summer – while Europe’s Ryder Cup golf team are the third inclusion on the list.

But with the list so short and including just a trio of teams, there is perhaps disappointment there was no room for the Robins and rugby league to have at least made it to the big show itself, even if they were likely to come up short.

