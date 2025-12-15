Wigan Warriors look set to be handed a unique recruitment opportunity should the club’s worst fears over new signing Oliver Wilson come to fruition in the days ahead.

All Out Rugby League revealed over the weekend that Wilson could be in danger of missing the entire 2026 campaign after suffering a serious Achilles injury during his first weeks in training with the former Super League champions.

Should that be confirmed, it would be almost certain that Wilson would not play a game throughout the whole of next year, given the lengthy rehab that would await him.

But while that would be devastating news for Wilson and Wigan, it would leave them facing a dilemma similar to the one that presented itself to Leeds Rhinos a year ago.

They were rocked on the eve of the 2025 campaign when winger Maika Sivo suffered a season-ending knee injury that left him unable to feature once last season. The Rhinos were able to de-register Sivo as he had yet to feature in a competitive game for the club, and take his earnings off their salary cap.

They went and ultimately used his quota spot too, signing outside back Ethan Clark-Wood, who featured for the club just once in Super League.

And a similar scenario now awaits Wigan. They will be able to take Wilson’s entire salary off of their cap for 2025 and go back into the transfer market.

They are also blessed with the luxury of having just six quota players – Adam Keighran, Jai Field, Bevan French, Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Abbas Miski – out the maximum of 10 signed up too, meaning they would be able to head Down Under and look for a potential forward to replace Wilson in Matt Peet’s squad.

There is no urgency either, with dozens of players still on train and trial deals in the NRL. As decisions are made on those players, it is not impossible a player could come onto Wigan’s radar. Of course, they may also identify a target in Super League too – or they may choose to take a route they often have and entrust in youth.

But whatever happens, despite the devastating blow for Wilson, they have options at their disposal.