Hull KR add fourth new recruit for 2027 as overseas prop agrees Super League switch

Hull KR have further bolstered their squad ahead of the 2027 season, with Australian prop Brock Parker agreeing a move to Craven Park.

The 24-year-old middle arrives at Hull KR from QLD Cup outfit Sunshine Coast Falcons, and has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the 2025 treble winners.

He also now becomes the club’s fourth new recruit under new head coach Nathan Cayless, following Moala Graham-Taufa, Salesi Ataata and Eddie Hampson to Craven Park next season.

Hull KR sign Brock Parker on two-year deal

A product of the Parramatta Eels youth system, where he was previously coached by Cayless, Parker notched 53 appearances for the club’s reserve side between 2023 and 2025, before heading to the Falcons for the 2026 season. In his only and only year there, he scored two tries in 22 appearances and helped the club win the minor Premiership along the way.

Commenting on joining KR, Parker said: “I can’t wait to get over there. I’ve read up on the club and the fans. I can’t wait to experience the culture and take on the challenge.

“I jumped at the opportunity. It’s a big club who have won trophies recently but also have a great history.”

“I play with my heart on my sleeve and I go after every game. I’m all about effort, being constantly involved and someone my teammates want to play with.

“Having worked with Nathan before, I know he’s a coach who brings the best out of his players. It sounds like a close-knit group at Hull KR and I’m looking forward to being part of it.”

Also commenting, head coach Cayless added: “Brock is tough, reliable and a real competitor. Having coached Brock at Parramatta, I watched him this year and he was one of the best front-rowers in the Queensland Cup.

“Brock’s an effective tackler who controls the ruck in defence and attack. He’s got a massive engine and does all the little things well.

“He will be a great addition for us.”