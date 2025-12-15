Ticket sales for next year’s Magic Weekend at Everton’s new stadium have broken all previous pre-sale records ahead of tickets going on general sale today (Monday).

Super League’s flagship weekend will make the move across the M62 next year, with the Hill Dickinson Stadium the overwhelming choice to host the event after the success of this year’s Ashes in Liverpool.

It marks a major move for the event, which has traditionally been held at Newcastle’s St James’ Park in recent years – a stadium which was considered the spiritual home of Magic.

But it appears there is now a new favourite home for the event if ticket sales for next year are anything to go by. Clubs have only allowed their season ticket holders to purchase Magic tickets for 2026 before now – but a whopping 25,000 tickets have already been sold for the event.

That means around a quarter of the tickets across the two-day weekend have gone already, and with general sale window opening on Monday, sales are likely to accelerate once again. It is a record figure for pre-sales in the event’s 20-year history.

RL Commercial’s Rhodri Jones said: “Surpassing 25,000 tickets before general sale shows just how much fans have embraced Magic Weekend at its new venue. Hill Dickinson Stadium offers a fantastic stage for the sport, and we are excited to deliver an unforgettable two-day celebration of Rugby League in 2026.”

Magic will revert to a derby format for its fixture list in 2026, another decision that appears to have been popular and a reason behind the surge in sales.

That means the likes of Wigan Warriors versus St Helens, Hull FC versus Hull KR and the return of Leeds Rhinos against Bradford Bulls are all on the billing for next year. Some clubs had pushed to remove Magic from the scheduling for next year – but they did not get their way.

