Brilliant Kayln Ponga ‘justifies huge gamble’ as New Zealand claim ‘statement’ win over Tonga

New Zealand booked their place in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup final with a statement 34-10 win over Tonga in the opening semi-final clash.

The Kiwis held a slender 12-10 lead at the half-time break, with Jojo Fifita scoring a brace either side of Briton Nikora and Dane Gagai efforts, but it was a different story in the second-half as New Zealand pulled away with 22 unanswered points. Casey McLean got them off to the perfect start, before Jahrome Hughes, Xavier Willison and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad helped make sure of the win.

Here are our key takeaways from the clash.

Ponga risk comes off

The big story within the Kiwis selection was the risk of starting Kalyn Ponga, just weeks after breaking his arm in the opener against Australia, but he more than justified the huge gamble with a brilliant display across the 80 minutes. It didn’t look for one second that he had missed two weeks, or that he’d even been injured; he was that good.

It started with a real bang inside the opening exchanges as he bagged a neat assist for Nikora’s try. Then it literally came to a bang as he produced a simply superb try-saving tackle, chucking himself into a full-charge Dallin Watene-Zelezniak without so much as a care for his own safety. He then played a big part in Gagai’s try at the end of the first-half, which proved the pivotal moment in the contest as the Kiwis pulled away from there.

Anyone would be happy with one game-defining moment, let alone three, but Ponga wasn’t content with just that. His combination with Jahrome Hughes, Kodi Nikorima and Jeremy Marshall-King through the spine was breathtaking at times, slotting in between them to great effect and injecting himself into the play at exactly the right time to make something happen. In turn, that then brought the likes of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, McClean and Gagai into the game more regularly, which had a devastating effect.

Ponga also acted as a proper running threat by himself, too, thriving in the broken field that seemed to present itself every time he touched the ball with a tally of 193 metres from 18 carries. He was fittingly named Man of the Match as well.

It was a massive gamble to bring him into the side this weekend, given the extent of his injury and the fact he underwent surgery not that long ago, but it was one that paid off big time for the Kiwis.

Title credentials

We already knew that New Zealand would be one of the favourites for the title, but this was yet another reminder of their credentials to win the World Cup. It was always going to take a pretty excellent display to beat a red-hot Tonga outfit, but they potentially even exceeded their own expectations.

This was a real lesson in staying patient and biding your time. After Nikora’s opening try, it felt like momentum swung on a knife edge towards the Mate Ma’a. Every 50:50 moment, every awkward bounce of the ball, every fluke catch, every stunning break seemed to go Tonga’s way and it paid off with Fifita’s brace. But New Zealand didn’t let their heads drop. They stayed calm and ready.

It could have been easy for them to try and force things ball-in-hand in an effort to get back on the front-foot, but that’s when things go wrong. They avoided that temptation. Their middles took over, Hughes grew into the game more and more and became the beating heart of this victory and they took pretty much all of the chances that fell their way.

That sort of performance is exactly what it will take to win a World Cup final. This was the sort of performance that shows New Zealand can very easily be crowned champions next weekend.

The people’s champions

Goodness me, it’s been fun watching Tonga this past few weeks. They’ve brought real life to the World Cup, both with their supporters and on the pitch, and they should be proud of what they’ve achieved here.

This felt like the perfect metaphor for how quickly they have grown as a force in the international game. Three years ago, Tonga were whitewashed by England and even last year lost to both Samoa and New Zealand to finish bottom of the Pacific Championship table. But, they were a proper force in this tournament and looked hugely improved right across the board.

Tonga might not be in the final, but they should end the competition as the people’s champions. And it might not be long before they reach that promised land of the showpiece final, or even win the whole thing.