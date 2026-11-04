How England could line up for New Zealand series with new halves

England’s Rugby League World Cup is over – and attention now turns to the future under Brian McDermott: or whoever it is that is the head coach from 2027 moving forwards.

The 2030 World Cup is the next big goal but before that, there’s a mouthwatering series against New Zealand pencilled in. We say pencilled because, in true rugby league fashion, the dates and venues are yet to be announced 12 months out.

But assuming that series takes place, how will England look? There will be some changes – but not too many..

Backs

At fullback, we are sticking with AJ Brimson. He will still be a good enough age to push to be England’s number one in four years and deserves a run in the position, having been one of the brighter players in the World Cup.

There’s no change in the majority of the three-quarter line, either. Dom Young, Hugo Savala and Herbie Farnworth all showed in glimpses what they can do over the last few weeks, and it would be hard to imagine an England backline without them if they are fit.

The other wing spot is much trickier. Zach Eckersley is a bonafide contender, as is Matty Ashton – but if Tom Johnstone has another good year and is fit, you would think he plays himself into contention.

Then the halves – where the real tricky decision lies. George Williams will be 33 next autumn and in terms of leading England into a World Cup in 2030, it’s fairly short odds to assume he will be in a position to do so. With that in mind, and given the depth McDermott has at half-back, it might be time to look to the next tournament.

Our pick? Harry Robertson. The St Helens star will get a run at six next year in Super League and he’ll almost certainly make it his own. He will be part of England teams for years to come, probably in the halves, and he could well be ready to step up to the international game in 12 months. And alongside him? We’re sticking with Harry Smith; not least because Robertson and Smith could compliment one another better than Williams and Smith arguably have.

Forwards

Into the pack where, again, there isn’t an abundance of change – just one, in fact. Max King did a good job and will be part of England’s plans for a while yet, while the reigning Man of Steel, Brad O’Neill, will get better and better.

But the returning Matty Lees will practically walk into this England side, such is his quality. He was a major loss at this year’s tournament, and it will be great to see him back in 2027.

We’re then sticking with the same back row pairing of Junior Nsemba and Kai Pearce-Paul, which is obvious. Victor Radley’s place will probably come under debate but he is still only 28 and a world-class operator. He starts at 13 in our team for the Kiwis series.

Bench

Then it’s onto the bench. With six subs, there’s scope for flexibility. But one key omission is Jack Welsby – right now, it’s hard to imagine he can make his way into a fully-fit team. A great year for St Helens changes that but he’s behind Brimson at fullback – and if there’s a spot for a half-back on the bench, someone like Jake Trueman is a great shout if he performs for Wakefield again.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Jez Litten is in there as the bench hooker – while Wakefield Trinity duo Mike McMeeken and Caleb Hamlin-Uele will surely be involved if they are fit enough to feature.

The final two picks? The two Morgans.

Morgan Knowles is going to push Radley hard for the 13 shirt, but even without starting, he’s in the team somewhere. As too is Morgan Smithies, another player whose absence was keenly felt this autumn.

So here’s our 19.. debate away!

England team to face New Zealand: 1. AJ Brimson, 2. Dom Young, 3. Hugo Savala, 4. Herbie Farnworth, 5. Tom Johnstone, 6. Harry Robertson, 7. Harry Smith, 8. Max King, 9. Brad O’Neill, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Junior Nsemba, 12. Kai Pearce-Paul, 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 14. Jez Litten, 15. Mike McMeeken, 16. Caleb Hamlin-Uele, 17. Morgan Knowles, 18. Morgan Smithies, 19. Jake Trueman.