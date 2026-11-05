Ex-NRL ace’s brutal Super League verdict amid Tonga star’s revival

Former Wakefield Trinity ace Justin Horo has taken a brutal swipe at Super League standards amid a discussion around Tui Lolohea’s impressive international resurgence at the Rugby League World Cup.

Half-back Lolohea has been a Super League player since joining Leeds Rhinos in 2019, ending that year playing in a a Grand Final for Salford.

At the end of a disappointing 2026 campaign, Huddersfield Giants released the playmaker, who remains on the open market heading into next season.

His World Cup performances for Tonga have caught the eye and will have done him no harm in trying to find a deal at club level for 2027.

But while praising the 31-year-old, Horo – who spent time in Super League during his own playing career – hit out at the standards in the British game, believing some of Lolohea’s issues in recent years have come from his environment.

‘It’s very easy to do it over there in Super League, to carry an extra five kilos… the training levels are nowhere near what it’s like back here’

Horo – whose only representative honours came in an appearance for the New Zealand Māori back in 2010 – featured 83 times in the British game between stints at Catalans Dragons and Wakefield.

Speaking on his Levels Network podcast with fellow ex-NRL and Super League ace Willie Mason, the former Parramatta Eels, and Manly Sea Eagles said: “He (Lolohea) has been incredible since taking over from Latu Fainu.

“It’s very easy to do it over there in Super League, to carry an extra five kilos.

“The training levels are nowhere near what it’s like back here in Australia. You also don’t have the heat in the off-season and get a lot of down time.

“What I mean by that, filling time in-between training sessions where you don’t have the ability to go see family, hang out, do activities.

“If you’ve had a good game, you can sit in the pub and smash a few beers or even just go to shopping centres and look for things to do.

“He’s had a great career over there.”

‘Nobody doubts his skill, it’s always been there. It’s the commitment to the one percenters when you talk about diets and everything else’

Auckland-born Lolohea – who will turn 32 in January – has one international cap for New Zealand on his CV, earned against England back in 2015. His other 25 have all come in a Tonga shirt, though, as he represents his heritage.

He had worn the colours of New Zealand Warriors and Wests Tigers in the NRL prior to arriving in Super League, and is now just four first-grade appearances off the landmark of 300 in his professional career.

With this his third World Cup, the veteran half-back earned plenty of praise from legendary NRL enforcer Mason, who played six matches for Hull KR in 2011 before rounding off his playing career at Catalans in 2016 with 16 appearances for the Dragons.

Mason said: “He’s had a great international career with Tonga.

“I was questioning when he was in there (the squad), because I think the last World Cup he was a bit overweight, and he’ll be the first one to say that.

“His defence… last week, I said that’s where I’d try to spot up because of his fitness levels and how quick it is over here. He’s adapted easily, and he plays eyes up footy.

“He’s a really good player. He’s always had skill, it’s always been about being consistent.

“Nobody doubts his skill, it’s always been there. It’s the commitment to the one percenters when you talk about diets and everything else.”