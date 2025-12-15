Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman has refused to rule out the possibility of returning to the club later in his career and following in the footsteps of team-mates Ryan Hall and Kallum Watkins.

Newman will end his lengthy association with Leeds at the end of next season to make the move to new NRL side Perth Bears. He admits that after turning down chances to go to Australia earlier in his career, he felt this was potentially his last chance of doing so, making the move impossible to resist.

But, speaking to the Leeds Rhinos podcast, Newman conceded that he would never be able to take an emotional return to AMT Headingley off the table later in his career should his time in Australia ultimately come to an end.

“Definitely not,” Newman said when asked if he could rule it out. “I love this club and who knows what the future holds. If I got the opportunity to come back in the future I wouldn’t say no. Hally has helped me a lot and him and Kallum are two prime examples of going over there, giving it a crack and look at Kallum; 34 years old, still in his prime and playing in new positions.

“These opportunities don’t come around too often. I’ve got to take this chance now because if I don’t, I might never get another chance. I’m moving away from the club, my family.. it’ll be tough but I thrive when I’ve got a challenge. Whenever I’ve had a bad injury I feel as though I’ve always come back stronger.”

Newman insisted that it was a difficult decision to end his spell with Leeds, but that he felt it was the right time to chance his arm in the NRL.

He said: “It’s been a tough decision. I’ve been here since I was 14 years old and loved every single minute through the academy and the scholarship, and to progress into the first team and make my debut in 2017. There’s been some great memories and the club has helped me grow as a person.

“I’ve had some tough injuries and long periods out but every time I’ve entered the field, I’ve given my all. I love this club and it’s given me everything I’ve got today.

“I’m gutted to be leaving but I think it’s the right time for me to go and tackle a new adventure. I’ve signed with Perth, had a couple of opportunities before to go and if I don’t go now, it’ll probably be too late.

“I’m sure it’ll be an emotional year playing in front of the fans, something that means everything to me. It’s gutting but one thing I can assure the fans is I’ll be giving everything to bring some silverware to the club. We’ve got another year under Brad (Arthur) to grow again and I’m excited.”

