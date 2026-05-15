Hull FC lose star forward James Bell to latest major injury

Hull FC have been hit with another injury setback after James Bell suffered his second knee injury of the season.

The former St Helens player has suffered a meniscus injury during a training incident and has been ruled out for four to six weeks. Bell missed the start of the campaign with a separate knee issue suffered in pre-season training.

It is a big blow for Andy Last’s side, who are already without their other key loose forward, John Asiata, due to a long-term hamstring injury.

To make matters worse, back-rower Connor Bailey is now also set for a spell on the sidelines after breaking his collarbone in the defeat to Toulouse Olympique last time out. The forward is expected to miss several months before being cleared to return.

Hull’s injury issues stack up

The pair join several key players on the sidelines. Will Pryce is out for the season with an ACL injury, Herman Ese’ese has yet to return to action after an Achilles injury suffered last season, while Jed Cartwright remains unvailable after a major hamstring injury. Asiata remains unavailable due to the same injury while Sam Lisone is recovering from a pectoral injury and is still some way off returning.

This week they are also without Matty Laidlaw after suffering a concussion playing for the reserves last week. Not for the first time, Hull remain without a string of senior players ahead of their Super League match with Bradford Bulls.

Five changes to the 21-man squad

Bell, Bailey and Laidlaw all drop out of the squad for the trip to Odsal, as does Harry Newman, who has returned to Leeds Rhinos, and youngster Lennon Clark.

Ethan O’Neill joins the 21-man squad after completing a loan move from Leeds Rhinos, Ligi Sao returns after an injury and the Kemp twins, Callum and Lloyd, are also included. There’s also a spot for youngster Will Kirby.

The Black and Whites are currently ninth in Super Leaugue, four points adrift of the play-offs, after ten rounds of the season.

Hull FC’s 21-man squad to face Bradford Bulls: Harvey Barron, Davy Litten, Zak Hardaker, Lewis Martin, Jake Arthur, Aidan Sezer, Amir Bourouh, Harvie Hill, Joe Batchelor, Cade Cust, Ligi Sao, Tom Briscoe, Yusuf Aydin, Brad Fash, Logan Moy, Callum Kemp, Will Hutchinson, Will Kirby, Lloyd Kemp, Jeremiah Mata’utia, Ethan O’Neill