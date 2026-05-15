Former England star Gareth Widdop has made his first step into coaching – but not in rugby league!

Widdop was one of the most influential and significant players for England throughout his career. He spent a prolonged period at the highest level in the NRL, playing for the likes of Melbourne Storm and St George-Illawarra Dragons.

But instead of returning to Australia post-playing, Widdop is now getting into coaching much closer to his original roots in West Yorkshire.

He has taken up a position on the coaching staff of Huddersfield Rugby Union, having played for the club in the previous campaign to great effect.

Widdop was part of the Huddersfield team coached by former Super League star Danny Brough that won the Regional 1 North West title in 2025-26 – meaning they will now play at the fourth tier of the domestic system next season.

And having played in the backline for Huddersfield during their title-winning campaign, Widdop will take up a position on the club’s new-look coaching staff, after Brough decided to step away from his duties as head coach.

Widdop will be the skills and backs coach for Huddersfield – and it’s safe to say he will have a lot of experience to call upon after a stellar career at the highest level of professional rugby league.

Huddersfield said: “Gareth Widdop will join the coaching team as skills and backs coach. Gareth brings huge experience to the club having played at the highest possible level of Rugby League.

“An NRL Grand Final winner, an NRL captain and an established England and Great Britain international. Gareth brings a calm presence to the group and will be looking to improve overall skills throughout the senior group.”

Widdop spent a decade playing in the NRL before making the move to England in Super League with Warrington Wolves in 2020.

A solitary season with Castleford Tigers in 2023 was preceded by a return to hometown club Halifax Panthers in the 2024 campaign, before he ended his career in league.

But Widdop would finish his rugby days with Huddersfield in union: and he is now remaining in the 15-man code with the same club to begin his first steps as a coach.