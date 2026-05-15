Mat Feagai insists the vision sold to him by Castleford Tigers to become Super League challengers is what convinced him to sign a long-term deal with the club.

The Samoan international has signed a three-year deal with Castleford to become the latest big-name signing to join the club from the start of next season – as first revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this month.

He follows on from St George team-mate Damien Cook, who has inked a two-year deal with the Tigers from 2027 onwards, as Castleford once again embark on a major overhaul of their playing squad.

And Feagai has promised that he believes he is joining a club well and truly on the up.

“It’s really exciting,” he said. “I’ve had good chats with Chris (Chester) and (Ryan) Carry now and they sold me on it pretty early, I can’t wait to get over there and play for Castleford. There’s definitely something building into the future and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Castleford director of rugby Chris Chester admitted it was another big signing for the club’s vision moving forward. “I’m delighted to get Mat over the line for the next three years.

“Mat is playing some really good rugby at present in the NRL and he is exactly the type of player whose style suits the Super League game. He’s a big, athletic centre with great footwork and a good understanding of the game.

“Mat was excited about the vision of the club and we are extremely delighted to get a deal done so quickly.

“I’d also like to put on record my thanks to the Martin (Jepson) and the board of directors at our great club for the continued support and investment in the playing squad for 2027. Without this, signings of this quality would not be able to happen.”

Castleford head coach Ryan Carr added: “Matt is a really talented player and we’re excited about what he can bring to the group.

“We believe we can help unlock the best in him, and just as importantly, he’s a really good person who’ll fit into our culture well. Stoked to have him on board for 2027 and beyond.”

Castleford’s 2027 squad taking shape

Feagai is the second confirmed signing in the space of a week for next season, with their squad now starting to come together.

Tyler Dupree and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e have already signed long-term deals with immediate effect, while Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino is also joining in 2027 – another deal revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this week.

Leigh forward Robbie Mulhern, Hull KR’s Jack Brown and Leopards utility Ben McNamara are also moving to West Yorkshire from the start of next season.

‘Many’ new signings joining

Carr admitted earlier this week that he expects a raft of transfer activity over the coming months, with another off-season overhaul of the Tigers squad looming.

“Yeah, there’ll be many,” Carr said when asked about how many signings he was anticipating for 2027. “We have a small squad at the moment, we’re not 35 deep, we’re running with a small squad for many different reasons.

“We’ve had a lot of long injury lay-offs, players that have moved on from our club from the start of pre-season to now.”