Hull FC will once again have two Leeds Rhinos players on loan this week, but Harry Newman will not be one of them.

The Black and Whites have secured the services of prop Jeremiah Matautia once again when they make the trip to face Bradford Bulls on Sunday, with the towering forward allowed to earn further first-team minutes with Andy Last’s side this weekend.

And Love Rugby League can reveal that he will be joined by Ethan O’Neill, the back-rower who will also link up with Hull this week ahead of their game with the Bulls. Sources have suggested that the pair have joined the club on loan deals that will last longer than one week, as has been the case for both Matautia and Newman in recent weeks.

That said, Newman will not be returning to the MKM Stadium this time around, instead remaining with the Rhinos ahead of their clash with Wigan Warriors later this week. The England centre has played the last three games for Hull, featuring in games against St Helens, Castleford Tigers and Toulouse Olympique. However, it has been confirmed that he will be remaining at Headingley and is in contention to play for Brad Arthur’s side when they take on the Challenge Cup Finalists.

Hull are looking for a response after a disappointing home defeat to Toulouse last time out, a loss that has left them ninth in the league and four points off the play-offs.

O’Neill’s arrival gives them more strike in the back-row. The former Leigh Leopards player joined the Rhinos in the off-season and has made four appearances for the club, but has not featured in Brad Arthur’s side since the round four victory over Castleford two months ago. James McDonnell, Kallum Watkins and Chris Hankinson have all been ahead of him in the pecking order since then.

Matautia, 21, has played the last two matches for Hull and now looks set for a longer stint at the club. He has made one appearance for Leeds so far, featuring in their round two victory over York Knights.