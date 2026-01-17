Danny Addy lands new club following Featherstone Rovers’ demise

Danny Addy has ensured his career will continue into a seventeenth season after securing a new club for the coming season.

On the eve of the Championship campaign, the Scotland international has penned a deal with North Wales Crusaders, with the Welsh outfit securing another high-profile recruit ahead of the new-look competition.

Crusaders won League 1 last year, though the competition has now amalgamated to make one big second-tier.

Danny Addy joins North Wales Crusaders after Featherstone Rovers demise

Addy was without a club following the demise of Featherstone Rovers, who were not granted entry into the competition following their administration and subsequent issues.

However, he will continue to play with Crusaders, who will become the eighth club he has represented in a career that has seen him make 149 Super League appearances.

Addy made his breakthrough at Bradford Bulls and remained there until the end of 2016, when he left to join Hull KR. After three seasons with the Robins he joined Leigh, but spent just one season at Leigh Sports Village before joining Salford Red Devils.

He joined Featherstone Rovers in 2024 but was left without a club following recent developments. He has also played for Dewsbury Rams and Widnes Vikings on loan during his career.

Meanwhile, Crusaders now boast a number of familiar names, with their squad featuring the likes of Dec Patton and Greg Eden. They are the club that have a bye round for the opening week of Championship fixtures, but take on Bedford Tigers in the Challenge Cup next week, before taking on Widnes in their first league outing.

