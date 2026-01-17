London Broncos are keen on streaming their Championship games in 2026 back to Papua New Guinea following an influx of the nation’s top stars joining the club.

The Broncos have revamped their look both on and off the field ahead of the new Championship campaign, which begins for London on Sunday afternoon against Widnes Vikings in Wimbledon. A bumper crowd is expected for the first game under the new owners of Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel – who will both be in attendance.

And Love Rugby League understands that after so many arrivals from Papua New Guinea, the new ownership are looking into possibly arranging beam backs of fixtures to the Pacific island.

A string of Kumuls internationals have joined London, and the Broncos are developing a big following on the island. The likes of Gairo Voro, Morea Morea, Fin Glare and Jeremiah Simbiken, all of who have played internationally for the Kumuls, have signed on the dotted line for 2026.

Glare and Voro both signed from the PNG Hunters, as did Epel Kapinias, Alex Max and Robert Mathias – with Kumuls national team boss Jason Demetriou the head coach.

And it could well be that London games are shown in Papua New Guinea as a result of a surge in popularity.

London are also open to hosting games in various places across London throughout 2026, Love Rugby League understands.

There is a long-term commitment to Wimbledon, which has been seen as London’s best home for the club throughout their nomadic experience – but there may well be a period in the summer when the Cherry Red Records Stadium could be unavailable.

That would lead to London taking games on the road to other venues in the city, something Lockyer confirmed to Love Rugby League earlier this week.

He said: “Stability is one of the things we want to focus on, but we’ll do what we think is best for fan engagement and our members. If there’s other places that will allow us a different experience or atmosphere then we’re going to do something about it and really looking into it.”