The Love Rugby League podcast is back for another week – with Aaron and Matt dissecting all the biggest talking points from the last seven days in rugby league: on both sides of the Atlantic.

Matt is back from Vegas to give his perspective on how the event was received, while the boys will also be digging into the other hot topics in the sport as the season starts to get into a rhythm.

Here’s what’s on this week’s show.

With Vegas 2026 done and dusted, we look at who could be next in line to make the trip from Super League – and provide some exclusive detail on whether or not Hull FC are intending to make the trip.

We delve into the future relationship between Super League and the NRL following talks between the two competitions over the weekend – and ask how much control the NRL should have in the event of any deal. Matt will also be shedding a light on what he saw and heard in Vegas as discussions ramped up.

With two clubs in the market for a new fullback, we’ll exclusively reveal a new, previously unheard name from Australia who has been offered up as an option – and explain why Dragons star Tyrell Sloan could also be a possible candidate.. if the circumstances are right.

We’ll also dig into the Halifax Panthers situation and provide an update on how their squad is coming together for Sunday’s return match with London – and ask what the future is for the second tier.

The boys will also provide an update on whether or not Super League could expand to 15 teams in 2026.

Here’s how to watch and listen – simply click your chosen link below to be taken to the platform you want!

WATCH ON YOUTUBE | LISTEN ON SPOTIFY | LISTEN ON APPLE PODCASTS

And don’t forget to like, share and subscribe so we can continue to bring you the best content throughout 2026!