London Broncos are just one of two teams left standing in this year’s Championship with unbeaten records after posting another huge win on Sunday afternoon to move to the top of the table.

The Broncos fell behind early on at Swinton in their third league match of the 2026 campaign, but ultimately scored 84 unanswered points and 15 tries to hammer the Lions at Heywood Road.

Papua New Guinea star Morea Morea scored four of them with Brandon Webster-Mansfield also claiming a brace as Jason Demetriou’s side made it three wins from three.

They are now just one of two unbeaten teams left in the Championship alongside Sheffield Eagles, who won on Saturday against Barrow Raiders, as another of the previously remaining perfect records fell on Sunday in shock circumstances.

Hunslet were yet to win in 2026 but they registered their first league victory of the campaign in some style as they went to Rochdale and ended the Hornets’ perfect record.

The star of the show was former Hull FC winger Bureta Faraimo – who scored a staggering five tries on his debut for the West Yorkshire club as Hunslet won 42-6.

Midlands Hurricanes continued their strong start to the season as they defeated Batley Bulldogs 30-12 to make it three wins from the first four games.

Sunday’s other result saw another relative shock as Newcastle Thunder’s good start to 2026 came to a screeching halt, as North Wales Crusaders won 30-20 in the North East.

Barrow, despite losing on Saturday, are still second – but it is the Broncos who now top the pile.

Championship round-up: Sunday February 22

Championship 2026: Round 4 results

Oldham 12-18 Widnes Vikings

Dewsbury Rams 14-16 Goole Vikings

Sheffield Eagles 22-6 Barrow Raiders

Midlands Hurricanes 30-12 Batley Bulldogs

Keighley Cougars 56-14 Whitehaven

Newcastle Thunder 20-30 North Wales Crusaders

Rochdale Hornets 6-42 Hunslet

Swinton Lions 6-84 London Broncos