Papua New Guinea ace subject to NRL tug-of-war as London Broncos coach hails ‘serious talent’

London Broncos and Papua New Guinea international Gairo Voro is the subject of a tug-of-war between two NRL clubs, according to reports.

The former PNG Hunters ace joined the Capital outfit ahead of the 2026 season, alongside a host of Kumuls players following the appointment of national team head coach Jason Demetriou, but is reportedly attracting interest from multiple sides to bring him back down under come the start of next season.

Gairo Voro tipped for NRL switch for 2027

According to reports from Code Sports, NRL expansion outfits Perth Bears and PNG Chiefs are vying for his signature, with the sides looking to build their rosters ahead of their respective entrances into the league in 2027 and 2028.

Furthermore, the initial report also suggests Voro could spend the 2027 season with the Bears, before heading to Port Moresby in 2028 to join the Chiefs.

While he is yet to play a top-flight club match, interest in the 22-year-old ball-player is certainly warranted. Voro enjoyed a strong breakthrough season with the Hunters in 2025, scoring seven tries in 19 appearances for the club, and has continued that form on in the English capital too, with two tries in four appearances for his new employers.

He has also impressed at Test level, making two appearances for the Kumuls in last year’s Pacific Championships. Voro also scored in their win over the Cook Islands.

His form for both London and the Kumuls has left a mark on boss Demetriou, who feels he is exactly the sort of person the Chiefs should sign.

“Gairo has serious talent; he can really play,” the head coach told Code Sports.

“One of the reasons I brought him over (to London) was to help his development, because he has all the natural talent to make it in the NRL.

“He has already fitted in really well over here, and I would love to see him playing for PNG in the NRL.

“Gairo is precisely the type of kid that can benefit from a PNG team in the NRL.”

