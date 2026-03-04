One of the stars of the Queensland Cup has been circulated to Super League clubs in the market for a fullback as a possible transfer option, Love Rugby League can reveal.

An incredible number of teams are battling with injuries in the early stages of the new season – and almost half the competition are currently without their first-choice fullback, too.

That list includes Hull FC, who have lost Will Pryce for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, and Castleford Tigers, whose first-choice fullback, Blake Taaffe, will be out for the remainder of 2026 with a similar issue.

And Love Rugby League has been told that Wynnum Manly Seagulls star Ben Farr has been floated up by the player’s representatives as someone who would be open to coming to England to seek out an opportunity in Super League.

The 24-year-old is in the Seagulls side that will play in the opening round of the Queensland Cup this weekend, but Farr – who can play fullback or half-back by preference – is believed to be interested in Super League.

Farr has spent the winter on a train and trial deal with NRL premiers Brisbane Broncos, and even appeared in trial games for the club.

However, he was unable to land a deal and has now returned to the Seagulls, where he had immense success in 2025.

He scored 15 tries in 22 league games for the club and was named the competition’s fullback of the year, as well as winning a host of awards for Wynnum Manly.

A former member of New Zealand Warriors’ reserve grade side, Farr could be the latest project player from the Australian lower grades to make a move to England if any club steps forward.

Hull have the quota space to strike up a deal after Liam Knight was released, while Castleford are considering whether or not to apply to gain quota exemption themselves which would allow them to enter the overseas market. They have not yet made a decision in that regard, however.

